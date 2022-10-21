Best New York drill rappers 2022: Top 10 list of trending artists

There are different types of rap music, and you probably have heard drill rap. This is a rap style that is dark, violent and ominous. It talks about real-world hardships, such as gang violence or shootings. New York drill rappers have mastered this art and are highly gifted, as seen in their music.

Drill music creates an eerie, horror-inspired backdrop to lyrics about violent street life. Photo: @rapstyle (modified by author)

Every artist has reinvented their style to ensure fans are always entertained and remain connected for more music. Drill music offers a spin on the popular trap sound with slower tempos and gut-rumbling bass, creating an eerie, horror-inspired backdrop to lyrics about violent street life. This has been the case for New York drill rappers, who are conquering the music industry daily.

10 best NYC drill rappers

The death of the fast-rising rapper Pop Smoke saw the rise of more new drill rappers. The influence he left behind has given birth to one of hip-hop's most exciting new sounds. And while many saw Drake's emotional takeover of hip-hop as the end of gangsta rap, New York drill is resurrecting it with a modernized style. Here is a list of the ten famous Brooklyn rappers.

1. Kay Flock

Flock rose to fame through various singles, most notably Not in the Mood. Photo: @Kay (modified by author)

Who is the best drill rapper in NYC? Kay Flock, whose real name is Kevin Perez, is an American rapper and is regarded as the best drill rapper in New York. In collaboration with Dougie B and Cardi B, Kay Flock released Shake It in April 2022. The song peaked at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign is signed to fellow New York rapper Mase's RichFish Records and Columbia Records. Photo: @Fivio (modified by author)

Maxie Lee Ryles III, better known by his stage name Fivio Foreign, started getting popularity from his June 2019 single Big Drip, which was boosted by support from Juice WRLD, among other rappers. In April 2020, the rapper released his 800 BC mixtape, which was well-received by fans in New York and beyond.

3. Sheff G

Sheff G is widely known as one of the vanguards of the Brooklyn drill movement. Photo: @Williams (modified by author)

Sheff G is among Brooklyn's most respected and top drill rappers. He started his career in 2017 by collaborating with top artists such as Polo G, Mozzy and Sleepy Hallow. His Single No Suburban brought him fame.

4. Curly Savv

Curly Savv is one of the most spirited voices coming out of Canarsie Brooklyn. Photo: @Savv (modified by author)

Curly hails from Canarsie, Brooklyn and is among the best NY rappers. He has gained noticeable attention and traction from his verses on tracks such as Word To My Mother. His unique sound has made him stand out from the other New York rappers.

5. 22GZ

22Gz released his first major mixtape, The Blixky Tape, through Atlantic Records in 2019. Photo: @22GZ (modified by author)

22GZ hails from the Flatbush region and is also part of the famous Sniper Gang. He has collaborated with Ghosty, a highly-acclaimed UK producer, who has released great hits such as No Questions and Suburban. In April, he released a genius mixtape titled, Growth and Development.

6. Sleepy Hollow

Many of his biggest tracks are freestyles. Photo: @HOLLOW (modified by author)

Sleepy Hollow is an American rapper and singer. His name is inspired by the classic New York-centric horror tale of the Headless Horseman. His first single to blow up was Flows which features fellow rapper Sheff G.

7. Rowdy Rebel

Rebel's style is characterized by intensity and high-energy bars. Photo: @Rowdy (modified by author)

Rowdy is an original member of the famous Bobby Shmurda-led hip-hop collective GS9. His technical prowess and diversions into piling syllables on top of each other in rapid-fire are a pleasant surprise. He gained a huge following based on features delivered over a prison phone call, but he is now famous for all the right reasons.

8. CJ

CJ is best known for his 2020 breakout single, Whoopty. Photo: @CJ (modified by author)

CJ is among the best drill rappers whose fame instantly shot to the skies thanks to the infectious TikTok-fueled hit Whoopty. The song ranked in the Billboard Top 10, and he will be looking to pivot the song's success by infusing the sound with a worldly influence.

9. Bobby Shmurda

Drill talks about real-world hardships, such as gang violence or shootings. Photo: @Shmurda (modified by author)

The talented rapper takes great pride in being one of the Brooklyn drill rap pioneers. He gained global recognition in 2014 after the release of Hot Niga, which peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

10. Bizzy Banks

Bizzy Banks is signed to Atlantic Records. Photo: @Banks (modified by author)

Born and raised in one of Brooklyn's most dangerous neighbourhoods, Bizzy Banks stands out as one of the best drill rappers for his infectious sound and distinctive lyrical approach. His lyrical approach has earned him the respect of acclaimed rappers like the late Pop Smoke.

Is drill music from New York?

The drill is a subgenre of hip-hop music that originated in Chicago streets in the early 2010s.

Who is the best drill rapper?

Any conversation about the drill is incomplete without naming Kay Flock. His 2021 single, Is Ya Ready, was visceral and loomed largely.

Who started drill rap in New York?

Pop Smoke introduced the Brooklyn drill into the mainstream music industry.

Why do they call it drill music?

Drill rap is trap music known for its violent and dark content. Originating from the south side of Chicago, this subgenre of hip-hop music focuses on the daily occurrences and crime in the city. The term drill is a slang word used in the streets that denotes someone using automatic weapons.

The above best New York drill rappers are famous in their country and worldwide. They have made drill rap a desired form of entertainment globally.

