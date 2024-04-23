Phumlani Njilo has his eyes set on NaakmusiQ as his next opponent in the celebrity boxing match

Njilo noted that Naak would not be an easy opponent, but he is confident he would beat him

If NaakmusiQ agrees to fight Phumlani Njilo, this would make it his third boxing match after winning the first two

Phumlani Njilo wants to raise the stakes in his next boxing match. The two-time champion is eyeing musician and DJ NaakmusiQ as his next opponent.

Phumlani Njilo won his last celebrity boxing match and he now wants to challenge NaakmusiQ. Image: @njilo007, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

Njilo wants to fight NaakmusiQ

Phumlani Njilo is confident he would knock out NaakmusiQ should the muso agree to fight him as his next opponent in the celebrity boxing match.

According to TshisaLive, Njilo admitted that NaakmusiQ would not be an easy opponent, stating that he has a strong chin. However, as someone who has held the title twice, Njilo is confident that he will win this round as well.

“He will not last more than four rounds in the ring with me.”

Should NaakmusiQ agree to fight Njilo, it would be his third boxing match after winning the first two matches.

Phumlani wins 2nd boxing match

After an explosive two-round boxing match against Skeem Saam actor Pholoso Mohlala, Phumlani Njilo won his second belt. The match took place at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday, 20 April 2024.

Njilo said Pholoso put in a good fight and surprised him with his blows. He would like to see him challenge Priddy Ugly, who lost his match against Cassper Nyovest in 2023.

His very first match was with Inkabi Records owner Big Zulu, where he won the match, which took place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Watch a clip from his match on Sunday.

Inno Morolong speaks on boxing match with Ashleigh Ogle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Inno Morolong was set to take part in a celebrity boxing match against Elton Jantjies' ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle.

Mzansi was not too amped up for the fight. Inno Morolong was, however, dedicated to the fight, and she stated her intentions to train very hard for it.

Morolong was set on winning; she would not be too disappointed if she lost.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News