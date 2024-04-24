Referee Cedric Muvhali made a mistake in sending AmaZulu’s Abbubaker Mobara off during their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates, said former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin was upset after the incident, and Ncobo says his anger was justified

Fans agree with Ncobo and say referee Muvhali should be punished for making a mistake on Saturday, 20 April 2024

AmaZulu star Abbubaker Mobara's red card against Orlando Pirates was not the right call says former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo. Image: AmaZulu FC / Ace Ncobo

AmaZulu player Abbukbaker Mobara should not have been sent off during their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 20 April 2024, says former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo.

Ncobo said referee Cedric Muvhali made a mistake which will please AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin, who said the dismissal cost his side the match.

The incident happened after Mobara tackled Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi in the 22nd minute of the match.

Ace Ncobo says the referee made a mistake

Ncobo says referee Muvhali made the wrong call in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ncobo, who recently disagreed with Martin, has looked at the incident many times but cannot see why a red card was given.

Ncobo said:

"I have not found a conclusion that shows me that there was a foul tackle. There is no case for me to show the striker was fouled. There is no conclusive evidence for the foul. I’m not convinced; I think, at best, there was indeed a foul – yellow card for breaking a promising attack.”

Fans want the referee to be punished

Local football fans took to social media to agree with Ncobo and called for the PSL to hand down a punishment to referee Muvhali.

Simbo Shweme Ndevu backed the referee:

"Remember, the referee had seconds to make a decision. He doesn't have TV to look at it again. Unfortunately, he made the wrong call. You can't judge him that easy."

Kamo Shift said Mobara must have talked himself into a dismissal:

"Ya, I think Abbubaker said something to him. From there, nothing wrong there."

Mtho Mtho agreed with Ncobo:

"I agree. Yusuf Maart should have also been red carded for his challenge on Monnapule Saleng in the Soweto derby mos."

Sphamandla Ngesi thinks the card should be reversed:

"Why can't they reverse the red card?"

Goodman Mndaweni Slimo says Muvhali must be punished:

"I think they must suspend him. So he can learn to listen."

SAFA boss Abdul Ebrahim defends Mzansi's referees

As reported by Briefly News, SAFA's head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, says the standard of officiating in Mzansi is high.

Ebrahim defended the referees after some controversial calls were made recently by saying critics must not look at isolated incidents.

