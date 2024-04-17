Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim says Mzansi officials are operating at a high level despite the high number of complaints

Coaches from AmaZulu, Cape Town Spurs and Mamelodi Sundowns have all recently complained about decisions that went against them

Fans say something must be done about the referees as the decisions have a massive impact on results

Referees such as Jelly Chavani has been defended by Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim. Image: SAFA.net - South African Football Association

Source: Facebook

Safa's head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, says the recent criticism of referees in Mzansi is unfair as critics are only looking at isolated incidents

Ebrahim said the PSL referees are operating at a high level despite incidents such as the controversial penalty awarded to Mamelodi Sundowns against Cape Town Spurs.

Abdul Ebrahim defends the level of refereeing

Ebrahim says complaints about referees are unwarranted in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to IOL, the former Fifa referee said he is concerned when mistakes are made, and Safa are working hard to improve the situation.

Ebrahim said:

"People who talk about the standard of refereeing being poor, I don’t think that sits well with me because people are looking at incidents in isolation, and they don’t look at the bigger picture, so the standard of refereeing is not poor."

Another former Mzansi referee, Ace Ncobo, recently disagreed with AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin, who said his side feels disrespected by the recent decisions.

Mzansi football fans want better referees

Fans all over Mzansi took to social media to complain about referees, as most disagreed with Ebrahim's claims that the standard is high.

Cee Meter says the referees' decisions come at a heavy price:

"The cost of poor refereeing has cost Cape Town Spurs a relegation and huge financial losses. On the other hand, Sundowns is not too worried about that. You may defend it, but PSL referees are not CAF and FIFA material because of their performance. This are hard facts."

Victor Luyanda Hlatshaneni says the standard must improve:

"He is right; it's a pity those mistakes decide games, and some teams are fighting for relegation while some are pushing for more points."

Kwanele Salt Majake says one decision makes a difference:

"Those mistakes cost teams points."

Thabo Teddy questions Ebrahim:

"Can't be proud of everyday poor officiating."

Xolani Gcwensa disagrees:

"Nonsense. It looks like we have accepted that each and every match, the referee will make a mistake."

Mamelodi Sundowns are living in God's grace

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said the side is living in God's grace after being on the favourable end of some refereeing decisions.

Mokwena admitted the side has been lucky, but he was quick to point out that they were previously on the unfortunate end of calls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News