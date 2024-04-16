Orlando Pirates were rightfully awarded a penalty against AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup, says former referee Ace Ncobo

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin said awarding the penalty was a ‘scandal’, but former FIFA referee Ncob disagreed

Local football fans agreed with Ncobo’s analysis as they felt it was a clear penalty for Pirates in the 4-2 victory

Former referee Ace Ncobo agreed with the call to award Orlando Pirates a penalty against Pablo Franco Martin's AmaZulu side. Image: AmaZulu FC / Ace Ncobo

Source: Facebook

The decision to award Orlando Pirates in their 4-2 Nedbank Cup victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April 2024, was the right call, according to former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo.

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin was angry about the decision, but Ncobo said the referee was correct in awarding Pirates the penalty that Patrick Maswanganyi converted.

The referee was in the perfect position, says Ace Ncobo

Ncobo explains why the penalty was the correct call in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ncobo said the referee followed the law during Pirates' Nedbank Cup quarterfinal victory.

Ncobo said:

"The referee looks at the infringement, tests it against the laws of the game, and if there is holding, the referee will blow his whistle. We did not speak about a push, the infringement is holding. That’s where the critical differentiation is – holding an opponent, and that’s what the law says."

Bucs fans thank Ncobo

Pirates fans thanked Ncobo for his explanation while they backed their team to continue their good form after they scored 11 goals in their last two matches.

Ernest Bongani agreed with Ncobo:

"That's correct, Mr Ncobo."

IXoki Lakwa Mduba says speaking afterwards does not help:

"This thing of former referees analysing after games must end because they speak different languages week in & week out. It's NOT helping with anything because someone already benefited & someone lost or, even worse, lost his job, or the club got relegated."

Donald Basupi Ganie backed Ncobo:

"Good analysis."

Thuts Dla Min says the decision was correct:

"Spot on decision by Mr Ref."

Miya Msizi says there is no argument:

"Clean Penalty."

Patrick Maswanganyi impresses Junior Khanye

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye said he was impressed with the performances of Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi scored a brace during Pirates' 4-2 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal victory on Saturday, 13 April 2024, which drew rave reviews from Khanye.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News