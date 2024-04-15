Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye praised Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi

Maswanganyi scored a brace as Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, 13 April 2024

Bucs fans agree with Khanye as they say Maswanganyi has been their player of the season so far

Patrick Maswanganyi's performances for Orlando Pirates has been applauded by former Kaizer Chiefs trickster Junior Khanye. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facbeook / Junior Khanye13 @ Instagram

After his impressive displays this season, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has applauded Orlando Pirates forward Patrick Maswanganyi.

Maswanganyi scored a brace for Pirates in their hard-fought 4-2 victory over AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Junior Khanye says Patrick Maswanganyi has it all

Khanye speaks about Maswanganyi in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski TImes, Khanye, who recently landed a TV job on Mzansi Wethu, said the 26-year-old Maswanganyi has impressed him.

Khanye said:

"He scored two, and whenever Pirates looked dangerous, he was there, and he doesn’t even have speed. This guy is not speedy, but he is always dangerous when he gets the ball. He can change the game's direction, and his decision-making is something else.”

Bucs' fans agree with Khanye

Pirates fans took to social media to agree with Khanye's views about Maswanganyi, who they feel has been a critical player for the Soweto side this season.

Wonder Mkenyana agrees with Khanye:

"No lies detected, there is nothing to hate about Maswanganyi #PureTalent."

Phila Gusha is a fan of Maswanganyi:

"Khanye is Right. Tito doesn't just dribble. He also finds the back of the net & assists others to score."

Brain Tlou loves Maswanganyi's style of play:

"He's playing South African football, and that's the right thing to do."

Mandilakhe Matyhida says the Bucs forward is a top player:

"Patrick Maswanganyi, the wonderful player."

Lwando Mbotho predicts big things for the player:

"The footballer of the season. Maswanganyi Tito."

