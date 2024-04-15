Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates advanced to the competition's semi-finals after a 4-2 victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April 2024

Coach José Riveiro is pleased with his team's recent form after scoring 11 goals in the last two matches

The team’s recent form has buoyed Bucs supporters, who are brimming with confidence heading towards the last stages of the season

Orlando Pirates players have impressed their coach José Riveiro. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Orlando Pirates are two matches away from defending their Nedbank Cup title after a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over AmaZulu on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

AmaZulu promised a fight, and they delivered as Pirates coach José Riveiro said his team 'played with the heart' to earn a semi-final spot.

José Riveiro is proud of his squad

Pirates celebrated their 402 victory via their Twitter (X) page:

According to the The Citizen, Riveiro said his side played well and AmaZulu only gained an advantage from their own mistake.

“We played football when it was time to play football, we fought when it was time to fight. The cup games are like this: you have to play three or four different games inside 90 minutes, and I think we were better in all of them. We played good football, but we also played with the heart. They played for the fans, and the atmosphere today was incredible."

Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace while Kabelo Dlamini and Makhehlene Makhaula, who returned after an on-field collapse, also got on the scoresheet for Pirates.

Pirates fans are full of confidence

After scoring 11 goals in two matches, Bucssupporters areconfident andy feel their team can take on anybody.

Donald Sergio Traore wants Sundowns in the final:

"WE ARE PIRATES AND WE DON'T FEAR ANY TEAM. GIVE US SUNDOWNS PLEASE."

Danny Doc is considering a change:

"Slowly, I'm falling for Pirates. Soon, I'm joining Pirates. Bye Chiefs."

Sthembiso BuLeh says bring on the best:

"Give us Man City and Madrid combined."

George Moloko is confident:

"The Mighty Gigantic Orlando Pirates."

Sizwe Moroaswi is a Pirates fan:

"Pirates are on fire; they only need to know how to defend."

