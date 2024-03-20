Makhehlene Makhaula has been given the green light to return to action for Orlando Pirates after he collapsed before halftime on Saturday, 16 March 2024

The midfielder is eager to return to coach José Riveiro's side despite being told by the Pirates medical staff to take a few days off

Pirates fans took to social media to wish Makhaula a speedy recovery and express gratitude for his comeback.

Makhehlene Makhaula has been cleared to return to José Riveiro's Orlando Pirates side. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Bucs' fans have expressed their gratitude after midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula got the green light to return to play after an on-field collapse on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

The 34-year-old had to be stretchered off the field before halftime during Pirates' 4-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Hungry Lions, but he has since been cleared to return.

Makhehlene Makhaula is raring to go

Pirates provided Makhaula's health update on their Twitter (X) page:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Speaking on the Orlando Pirates website, Makhaula said:

“I have been ordered to rest and have been taking it easy. The coach and the team doctor will advise on how quickly I can rejoin the team, but I’m feeling 100% and ready to go.”

Despite Makhaula's early departure, Pirates still managed to outclass the Hungry Lions 4-0 following a Man of the Match performance from Monnapule Saleng, who is on Bafana Bafana's radar.

Pirates coaching staff glad to have Makhaula back

Coach José Riveiro will be glad to have the midfielder back after he showed concern following the match, and he will keep a watchful eye over Makhaula, who is due to return to training on Wednesday, 20 March.

A club statement on the Pirates website said:

"All necessary investigations have been conducted and the player has since been discharged after consultation with a specialist. Makhaula is scheduled to return to training on Wednesday following assessment from the Pirates medical team."

Should Makhaula be unavailable for their upcoming match against Sekhukhune United on Saturday, March 30, Pirates can use on-loan midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who is nearing a permanent transfer to the club.

Makhaula's green light pleases the Bucs' faithful

Pirates fans took to social media to display their joy at the news that the midfielder could return to action, and they also wished him well.

Malome III said the midfielder plays a vital role for Pirates:

"That's good news. I was worried that he might end up like Mwape. Again, with him playing alongside Timm, Pirates has regained strength to allow Patrick, Rele & Sale to attack freely without having to defend."

Tshepang Hlahatsi thanked the man above:

"Thank You, Father God."

Saberlo Mthembu gave the enforcer a warm welcome:

"Welcome back, Makhaula."

Witness Luphuzi shared his feelings:

"Happy me."

Orlando Pirates coach lands new role

As the Orlando Pirates coaching staff welcomes Makhehlene Makhaula back, reserve team coach Simon Marange, who landed a new job as reported by Briefly News, will not be present.

After working through the Soweto club's youth ranks, Marange will take over as the new U20 Zimbabwe boss.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News