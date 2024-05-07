Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase posted another stunning photo with Pop singer Rihanna

Mihlali Ndamase attended the Fenty Beauty product launch party along with other influencers in Los Angeles

People on social media were divided by this move, some calling Mihlali out for using filters on her picture and leaving Rihanna out

Mihlali Ndamase is living the high life. The beauty influencer rubbed shoulders with the best of the best in the make-up, beauty and influencer industry to attend a Fenty Beauty launch party.

Mihlali Ndamase rubbed shoulders with singer Rihanna at her Fenty Beauty product launch event. Image: Oupa Bopape/Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

What went down in LA at Fenty Beauty

Mihlali dropped more content from her Los Angeles trip, where she attended the Fenty Beauty Soft Lit Luminous Longwear Foundation launch.

The celebrated YouTuber got to rub shoulders with some influential people in the content creation space, handpicked by Rihanna herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She had left her haters green with envy when she posted pictures and videos from the event. Mihlali then decided to give her haters even more FOMO when she dropped another picture with the Barbadian superstar.

Mihlali and Rihanna stun in new pics

Taking to Twitter (X), Mihlali dropped a new picture with the We Found Love hitmaker.

Her followers gave mixed reactions to this move. While many were divided, accusing Mihlali of enhancing her face to look more appealing and leaving Rihanna out, some said Mihlali bodied Rihanna.

Reactions to Mihlali's picture

While the differing opinions did not deter Mihlali, a bulk of the people said she looked absolutely stunning.

@tflavour:

"I’m sorry, but she ate Riri up. Whaaatttttt ???!"

@VictorMkhetsane:

"You know exactly what you’re doing."

@prodi_nqhae:

"Where do you get the nerve to be more beautiful than Rihanna?"

@saint_wandile:

"Two cards that aren’t declining anytime soon."

@keketso_P:

"Lol you're reminding us that she can be pretty at Met Gala but, why post now this event is old. You guys look gorgeous though."

@LordSpencer99:

"Lol, you've edited/faceapp'd yourself only. You're wrong for this."

@wide_curiocity:

"At the Met Gala or trynna be relevant?"

Linda Mtoba dragged for her accent change when meeting Rihanna

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Linda Mtoba trended after she met Rihanna because people accused her of switching her accent to accommodate the Barbadian star.

Trolls came gunning for her, and one peep said it satisfies them to see local celebs get humbled by the American stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News