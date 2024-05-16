50 Cent reportedly suspects that Jay-Z is in hiding to protect himself amid Diddy's harrowing allegations

The Bad Boy Records founder's mounting legal battles range from assault allegations to trafficking claims

While reactions to 50's trolling were mixed, many agreed that the G Unit founder was a certified hip hop bully

50 Cent claims Jay-Z is hiding out due to Diddy's allegations. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs, Instagram/ 50cent, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: UGC

50 Cent is at it again, and this time, he directed his trolling to rap mogul, Jay-Z. The G Unit founder believes that Hov is hibernating in light of Diddy's legal battles, waiting for the heat to die down before he shows face again.

50 Cent takes shots at Jay-Z

Since the drama about Diddy's allegations came to the forefront, 50 Cent has used every opportunity to fire shots at the Bad Boy Records founder.

From dragging his infamous private parties, to accusing him of being a sexual predator, 50 never backs down and is always ready for some smoke.

With Diddy continuing to keep his head high despite the online shade and legal battles, 50 Cent has found a new target in Jay-Z, Diddy's long-time friend and business partner.

Taking to his Instagram page, the In Da Club hitmaker suggested that Hov has been avoiding the public eye, pointing out that the billionaire seemingly axed his famous pre-Grammy Roc Nation Brunch.

Though Jay-Z does maintain a low-key lifestyle, 50 felt that the rapper was too quiet for his liking, hinting that he (50 Cent) was the only one clean of Diddy's mess:

"Jay is in hibernation; he ain’t coming outside till this thing with Puff blows over. No brunch, no lunch, no dinner. LOL! I'm all you've got; I'm outside!"

Peeps weigh in on 50 Cent's claims

Netizens were floored with launcher at 50 taking shots at Jay-Z:

rochelleofficially joked:

"If 50 goes missing, we'll know why."

MikeJas21961978 showed love to 50:

"I love this man, 50 is so real."

LombeBNgandu posted:

"It's really been a long time since I saw Jay Z."

Meanwhile, some fans have grown tired of 50 Cent's trolling, where some defended Hov:

I_aM_Stax said:

"50 is so wack for this nonsense, and y'all champion him."

flowzki dragged 50 Cent:

"50 respects nobody. Jay Z has always been lowkey even before all of this started, and it has nothing to do with Diddy or whatever."

tezzylimmy wrote:

"Now I see why they shot 50 Cent nine times."

Diddy's freedom rubs netizens the wrong way

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Diddy out and about enjoying a bike ride with a friend.

Netizens shamed the people cheering and taking photos with the rap mogul despite his allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News