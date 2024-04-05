American hip hop star Diddy trended on social media again after a viral video of him circulated

The star was caught on camera out and about, taking pictures with netizens on the streets

Many netizens questioned the video of Diddy, and others wondered why he is still in the public

American rapper Diddy sure knows how to get people talking about him. A recent video of the star had many netizens questioning.

Diddy is seen out and about in public

Social media has been buzzing ever since allegations against the prominent and famous American rapper and record label owner Sean "Diddy" Combs surfaced on social media.

Recently, a video of the star out and about, taking pictures with netizens at a park, was shared on Twitter (X) by @ArtOfDialogue_ and captioned:

"Diddy told a crowd of fans, "Pray for your brother," when he was spotted in Miami taking a bike ride with Stevie J."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Diddy's recent video

Shortly after the video went viral, many social media users reacted to the clip; see some of the comments below:

@KingChiefJay wrote:

"Say what you want but that’s still Diddy. Of course they’re going to be hype to see him lol…(I’m not saying he’s innocent before this is misinterpreted)."

@boymolish said:

"He’s brave af for this."

@nannio07 responded:

"And we wonder why we’re lost as a community!"

@Dcan2315 replied:

"Enjoying his freedom until the cell closes."

@_KingHes_ tweeted:

"Dude is literally a demon and you got people acting like groupies smh."

@DonivanGray commented:

"This the weirdest PR I’ve ever seen."

@JayFresco300 mentioned:

"It amazes me how people still support Diddy, take pictures with him and everything with all the allegations, and people coming out."

@isavp shared:

"Diddy is already using racial issues to get away with his crimes."

Diddy's nemesis, 50 Cent, reacts to home raids

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent dragged his nemesis, Diddy, after his properties were raided amid an ongoing investigation.

The rapper joked about the dire situation, and he suggested the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stated that it may be the end of his career. His baby mama, Daphne, was named in the lawsuit, which said she was an escort to Diddy, and he also made fun of her.

