A video of the moody goat in deep thought captured the attention of social media users nationwide

The goat's owner can be heard in the TikTok footage trying to cheer it up with a hilarious promise

South Africans flooded the comments section to share their two cents about the funny interaction

A video of a sad looking goat became a hot topic. Image: @foolish200

Meet the goat that's got the internet buzzing! In a hilarious TikTok video, the goat appears to be in the middle of an existential crisis, with its head firmly pressed against the wall.

Goat owner's playful banter

The owner @foolish200 can be heard engaging with the goat in a light-hearted manner. She asked why it's feeling down and promised not to turn it into dinner to lift its spirits.

Mzansi names sad goat Succulent

The video racked up thousands of views and many amusing comments from South Africans, who affectionately referred to the goat as "Succulent."

Watch the video below:

Animal video spreads joy

From its moody demeanour to its owner's playful remarks the clip brought joy and laughter to viewers across Mzansi.

See some comments below:

@purple.me.not asked:

"Haibo succulent? Who hurt you? "

@Macece stated:

"The food is on a hunger strike. "

@MOHOMANE posted:

"He didn't say goodbye to his family. "

@nolo.noturz wrote:

"The fact that you asking him why is he mad mara you know damnnn well why. "

@Tshabello commented:

"Not you gaslighting poor succulent. "

@sarahm added:

"This is what happens when you hear the discussion on how they are about to chop you up. "

@faith_mavuso said:

"And you can't eat him while he's still mad, it won't taste nice. "

@Bra_Dan joked:

"Man's is just getting his life right with God because he knows heaven is his destination. "

Goat in hospital has SA making jokes

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman showed people that she works in the rurals. The lady spotted animals at her workplace.

The video of the hospital received more than 5,000 likes. People commented on the video, and most were in stitches. A woman found a way to walk around in a rural hospital.

