A man shared a helpful tutorial video on how to decorate your living room with panels

The gent showed where the panels could be bought and how much they cost, saving money and time

Netizens were grateful for his plug and appreciated the wholesome content

A Pedi gent earned netizens' praise when he shared a DIY tutorial on installing decorative wall panels.

Each panel cost R200, and his video had him giving people helpful tips on how to beautify their living spaces.

Man shares DIY tips in TikTok video

@thehoneyguy_za's TikTok video was a hit, clocking in 203K views.

In his video, the man travels to the store where he purchased the wall panels. He then spends time cheerfully roasting older people's 80s interior designing taste, which had the previous generations decorating their living rooms with chinaware and porcelain dolls, dogs and cats.

He then continues his tutorial by selecting a few of the decorative wall panels he will use for his home.

After choosing them and putting them in the car, he heads home and starts cutting the panels. He shows TikTokkers what tools to use to do the job properly, including hand cutters and other helpful apparatus.

The video concludes with a stunning view of his living room, where the decorative wall panels provide the room with a beautiful finish, giving it a warm feel and a cosy look.

Watch the video here:

Netizens love the plug

Below are some of the comments made by netizens. They were glad he shared the tutorial and expressed relief that they did not have to spend an arm and a leg on interior design tips that look affordable and easy.

Fenki said:

"Thank you for sharing. People ask us for R17000 for something that only costs R200 a piece. I'm going to do it myself, I'm telling you, because my space is too small."

Hoffytumza complimented his looks.

"You gained a follower. I love a handyman. My focus was on you, and I forgot about the installation part. Now I have to re-watch the installation."

One of the store's employees gave him a shout-out.

@Bringo sthesh added:

"Thank you, boss. I saw you and your wife at my department while I was busy at the counter. Once again, thank you for sharing this."

Xolilepearl exclaimed:

"Thank you so much for this. I've been wondering where I can get them."

Bubu thanked him too.

"Thanks for the plug. Now I'm confident that I can do this on my own."

