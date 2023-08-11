A creative woman shared photos of her first rental place, which she turned into a DIY paradise

The lady made most of her furniture pieces from scratch, trying to maximise the space that she was renting

Netizens shared mixed reviews about her work; while some said it was too cluttered, others were impressed

A woman builds furniture for her home and shares photos of her home on Facebook. Images: Susana E Msanze/ Facebook.

One woman has transformed her rental house into an awe-inspiring DIY wonderland, and peeps are here for it!

Woman opens doors to her handcrafted rental haven

With an artistic vision and a knack for crafting, Susana Musanze has turned her living space into a personal masterpiece that reflects her unique style. Every corner of her home showcases her creativity and dedication. The photos posted on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen showcase that behind each piece is a testament to her determination as she learned new skills and techniques to bring her ideas to life.

Here are the photos:

Creative woman shows off her lounge area. Images: @Susana E Msanze/Facebook.

Creative woman shows off her bedroom Images: @Susana E Msanze/Facebook.

Creative woman shows off her living space. Images: @Susana E Msanze/Facebook.

Woman opens doors to her handcrafted rental haven, Mzansi reacts

Through Facebook, she opened her doors to peeps, sharing her journey of transforming a mere rental into a haven of individuality and charm. The response has been overwhelming, with viewers applauding her resourcefulness, creativity, and commitment to making a space truly her own.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@Fav Joy highlighted the space:

"No space here o, how can you walk around? I guess this one is for slim people."

@Ahmed Londy loved her creativity:

"Beautiful. She is a maximalist, not a minimalist. This is her style. We can't love the same thing. You can see it's clean n tidy, just set up in the way she likes."

@Faith Ngani said:

"Too much is going on in that living room. More like a showroom to me."

@Sophie Mash highlighted the clutter:

"Too much mogabiso/ too much deco Nd the photo frames too much."

@Venecia Wa Mosa Ofentse said:

"Isn't this a bit too much? I mean, can you walk freely in there?"

@Doreen Praise Wa Sadwell commented:

"Eee, it's not making sure for me."

