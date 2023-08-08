A young engineer is fearlessly conquering construction sites with determination in her stride

Her hard hat symbolises empowerment as she paves a path for future generations in a field predominately for males

Mzansi was impressed by the young woman's hustle and praised her for being an inspiration

A woman engineer shares her experiences being on-site. Images: @mpho_kotsoana/TikTok.

A young woman is flexing her strength and passion as an engineer in construction.

Unstoppable journey of a young woman engineer on a construction site

Limpho Kotsoana works on construction sites with grace and skill. In a video posted on TikTok, she shows how she has embraced her duties of working on-site, breaking free from stereotypes that sought to confine her ambitions. But it's not just the structures she builds; it's the barriers she shatters. The young hun embodies the spirit of possibility, proving that the construction site is not just a man's world.

Mzansi reacts to young hun's career choice

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@That boy ain't slimm at all said:

"Love this!"

@Limpho Kotsoana commented

"Thank You."

@PrincE_T°• said:

"Man I love this work."

TPD commented:

"civil?"

@Onalenna said:

"Hi Limpho Hope you doing well. I just wanted to ask are there any internship available at your workplace for Civil engineering?"

