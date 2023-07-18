A young woman is on a mission to empower aspiring engineers by giving them a glimpse into what a day is like on-site

She helps students discover their potential and interests in various engineering fields through workshops and personalised counselling

Netizens reacted with admiration and gratitude, celebrating her efforts in shaping a promising future for the next generation of engineers

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Young lady helps empower others through job shadowing opportunities. Images: @carmen_palesa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a world where career choices can feel overwhelming, one woman is making a significant impact by empowering youth to explore the world of engineering.

Engineer provides youth with the chance to receive career guidance

With a passion for guiding young minds and a belief in the power of education, @carmen_palesa offers invaluable career guidance, unlocking a realm of opportunities. In a TikTok video the visionary and mentor, recognized the need for proper career guidance among today's youth. Armed with her engineering background and a desire to give back to her community, she decided to be the guiding light for aspiring engineers.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to young engineers initiative

Through her workshops, seminars, and personalised counseling, she provides comprehensive career guidance to students, allowing them to discover their true potential and interests in the field of engineering.

People flocked to the comment section:

@Zee Mabuza said:

"Can't wait as a project manager."

@Lunchie commented:

"Thank you soooo much Carmen for the great opportunity , I can’t stop being thankful."

@mukheputu said:

"Hi do you work with geologist in your company?"

@HopDrizzy Sings commented:

"Love this content."

@MotloutsiShimmy said:

"How can I join your company as a sliding ShutterHand/ Concrete Hand/Health and safety repre i have built 5 silos /sliding/slip forming with WBHO."

@A_Nongoma_hun said:

"The way am working hard to join this specific company is wild."

@VEGA _SA commented:

"Hope she chose the CHSO , there's always new learnings in this occupation."

Trailblazing engineer gives Mzansi a glimpse of life in the mines with stunning mining industry photos

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an exceptional engineer who has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating world of mining.

Through a series of photos, she provides a look into the daily challenges and triumphs of life in the mines.

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on the vital role women play in the traditionally male-dominated mining industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News