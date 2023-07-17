Metse Thebe, a 44-year-old culinary genius, is making waves in Cosmo City in Johannesburg

Her idea of making dumplings has become a fully-fledged business that has Mzansi impressed by her innovative idea

With dreams of making dumplings more accessible, she now supplies individuals, caterers, chefs, and restaurants, basking in the love and support she receives daily

Dumpling entrepreneur makes heritage food accessible to everyone in Mzansi.

Source: Original

Metse Thebe, from Cosmo City, has a remarkable journey of passion and determination in the culinary world.

A passionate dumpling entrepreneur makes heritage food accessible to all

The 44-year-old's love for cooking led her to an unexpected business venture of making dumplings. In 2016, after losing her mother, Thebe prepared dumplings and shared them with her colleagues at work to remember her generous late mother.

Thebe said:

"I found myself in a business space just by default. My mother, she was a very generous when it was the festive season she would cook meals and asked us as kids to go and drop the meals to our neighbours. I remember preparing two bowls of dumplings and I took it to my colleagues at work. I said I am doing this in remembrance of my mother, had she been alive we were going to receive food parcels. At that time the canteen was closed at work and my colleagues suggested I continue to make dumplings and this time they will buy them."

Dumpling entrepreneur makes heritage food accessible, creating waves in Mzansi.

Source: Original

Her colleagues' positive response encouraged Metse to start a small-scale dumpling business.

" As time went on I realised there was a huge gap in the bakery industry. Out of all the bakery products listed in each store be it retail or confectionery dumplings or steamed bread was not available or no where to be found. Yet it is one of our staples and we also pride ourselves with it, as its our main heritage food but is not easy accessible. This is when I gained some more interest and love to explore the product. To find ways of making sure that people can get it without any hustle."

Metse opens up Cosmo Dumpling in Gauteng

Through her discovery, it ignited her determination to make dumplings more widely available. She founded her company Cosmo Dumpling. Metse's passion for preserving the nostalgic taste of dumplings remains evident in her authentic ingredients.

Passionate entrepreneur opens Cosmo Dumpling, which has become a hit in the area.

Source: Original

Her customers often express how her dumplings remind them of their mothers and grandmothers, fostering a strong connection to her product.

" The community is very receptive, we are coming in very handy because we supply individuals, caterers, chefs and restaurants. Since the start of Cosmo Dumpling in 2017 till today I can safely say the love and support we receive is out of this world "

Customers in Gauteng love the products made from Cosmo Dumpling.

Source: Original

Despite the challenges, Metse remains driven and inspired by her customers' expressions of joy and support. She supplies Dumplings to individuals, caterers, chefs, and restaurants, gaining admiration and love for her dedication to quality and tradition.

"My inspiration came from the first expression I receive from my customers.. After eating the dumplings I will be told it reminds them of their mothers, grand mothers."

As she continues to grow Cosmo Dumpling, she encourages fellow entrepreneurs to work hard, be authentic, and never stop learning.

"To my fellow entrepreneurs, success is not build over night. Young as were are the is still so much to learn and unlearn. Continue to work hard and just believe in your brand."

The entrepreneur's products can be found in shops in Gauteng.

Source: Original

Metse's journey is a testament to the power of following one's passion and believing in the brand.

