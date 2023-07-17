In Mzansi, a talented woman is wowing netizens with her delicious African cuisine at unbeatable prices

The young entrepreneur impressed peeps with her unbeatable prices and her authentic style of cooking

People are impressed by her unbeatable prices and authentic taste and that she offers traditional offals

Mzansi lady impresses netizens with her traditional African cuisine. Images: Jeplani Zinziswa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A Mzansi woman has taken the culinary scene by storm, capitalizing on the growing trend for kasi cuisine.

Woman thrives in kasi cuisine, selling offals and traditional delights

Jeplani Zinziswa is dishing out a mouthwatering array of offals and traditional food, attracting food enthusiasts from all walks of life. Her post with photos of her food was shared on Kasi Economy. She has transformed her food, serving authentic flavours that tug at heartstrings and tantalize taste buds. From tripe to the rich umngqusho, her offerings celebrate the vibrant tapestry of culinary heritage.

Here are some of the photos:

Mzansi woman's affordable African cuisine delights netizens

As social media spreads the word about this woman's idea, it has becomes a sought-after trend, attracting foodies seeking authentic and unique experiences. Peeps were impressed by her craft, and her dedication to preserving her cultural cuisine has earned her loyal customers.

People flooded the comment section with their thoughts:

@Fungisani Mudau said:

"I wish you were near but keep it up God bless you."

@Mokiti Ramonyai commented:

"Keep it up great work."

@Tebo Sam said:

"Great work."

@Scraps Delight commented:

"Looks delicious! Congrats."

@Sipho Soso said:

"Where is the restaurant based."

@Bosi Kevin Koalepe commented:

"Can I have all of them."

Owen Tippy Khoza said:

"Nice and cheap."

@Yonela Mohammed said:

"I'm interested! How much is this.?"

@Meshack Olivier commented:

"You nailed it, don't get any better. Nice meaty and crispy."

