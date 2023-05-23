A determined woman from Limpopo refused to let loadshedding dim her culinary ambitions

With an unconventional solution, she successfully baked a batch of scones using nothing more than fire, coal, and a sheet of zinc metal

Netizens were amazed by the work it took to actually bake outside; they praised her for being so hardworking and creative

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Limpopo woman creates a makeshift oven to bake scones outside due to constant power cuts. Images: @chima_mosequa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

When the power outage struck, threatening to interrupt her baking plans, this resourceful young woman devised a plan.

Limpopo woman uses fire pit oven during loadshedding

TikTok user @chima_mosequa uploaded a video of how she baked scones outside due to constant bouts of loadshedding in her area. Undeterred by the absence of electricity, she transformed her outdoor space into an impromptu oven using basic materials at her disposal. With a fire pit, carefully arranged coals, and a sheet of zinc metal serving as an improvised baking surface, she embarked on a unique cooking adventure.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to the young lady's brilliant idea.

News of her unconventional outdoor oven quickly spread online. Peeps admired her resourcefulness, with many applauding her determination to overcome challenges.

People were amazed by her thinking and said:

@Gugu Yamela commented:

"Wow, God bless you even more."

@vumilemchunu988 said:

"sebenza girl."

@Sarah commented:

"This is how we used to bake in them rural back then. I'm happy to see it still happening."

@PreMo said:

"May my husband not see this video."

@userface43 commented:

"Where there's a will, there's a way. You go, mamma."

@MaBongs said:

"Sebenza girl, nami ngifuna to order, just to support you if you're selling."

@King commented:

"You just made me miss my mom. She used to do this."

South African woman’s gas stove bread-baking hack during loadshedding goes viral on TikTok, Mzansi impressed

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who turned loadshedding into an opportunity to share her creative bread-baking hack.

The video was posted on TikTok, captivating thousands of viewers. Loadshedding, a scheduled power outage in South Africa due to insufficient electricity supply, has become frustrating for many citizens.

The woman quickly gained traction, with viewers praising her resourcefulness and sharing their tips and tricks for surviving loadshedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News