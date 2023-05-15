A woman has turned loadshedding into an opportunity to share her creative bread-baking hack on TikTok, captivating thousands of viewers

Loadshedding, a scheduled power outage in South Africa due to insufficient electricity supply, has become a frustrating reality for many citizens

The woman quickly gained traction, with viewers praising her resourcefulness and sharing their own tips and tricks for surviving loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady is trending on social media for her bread-making recipe without an oven. Images: @babydidyoueat/TikTpk

Source: TikTok

A lady is sharing tips on how to make a meal during load shedding with cost-effective methods.

Woman's TikTok bread-baking hack brings joy amidst load shedding

ln a video on TikTok, Thabang Mamadi demonstrated how to bake bread on a gas stove, ensuring that delicious homemade food can be enjoyed even during loadshedding.

With the constant bouts of power outages, many South Africans have been left without electricity for extended periods, making it challenging to carry out daily tasks, including cooking. Mamadi's innovative solution involves using a cast-iron pot and preheating it on a gas stove. The heat from the gas stove allows the bread to rise and bake to perfection, even without a conventional oven.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Woman's gas stove bread-baking technique inspires South Africans

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, with viewers praising her resourcefulness and sharing their tips and tricks for surviving loadshedding. The video has since gone viral, spreading across social media platforms. Here are some of the comments from peeps who are inspired to get creative with their cooking methods during power outages:

@InnocentM said:

"They are not going to resolve the load shedding anytime soon because everyone is so creative."

@Th3M00s3 commented:

"Tell me you are South African without telling me you are South African. We WILL make a plan."

@Alisha said:

"Everyone is awake and now hungry."

@ingejones122 commented:

"You are wonderfully creative! Hardship cannot keep women down! Thank you for sharing!"

@Billy Jacobie said:

"After a 10-hour session, including outage, this is what I did for mommies day."

@Rudi commented:

"Doing the Afrikaans proud. Best Braai brood I've ever seen."

@dibu2thato said:

"Our coal stove should come back now."

Johannesburg woman's load shedding and water interruption woes speaks to South Africans, and peeps weigh in

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed how hard her morning was due to power outages.

A social media influencer has shown what living in South Africa is like.

Selina Naidoo filmed her frustration with how inconvenient some mornings can be, especially with no water and lights.

South Africans throughout the country all related to her challenges and said the conditions seemed to be getting worse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News