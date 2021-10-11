Mahlatse Mashile had everyone smiling for the right reasons when he shared his inspirational, heartwarming story on Facebook

He revealed that he had to drop out of school due to mental health issues and thought his dreams were over

Thanks to his mom and her support he was able to graduate with a Diploma in Accounting and is studying towards an advanced qualification

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A touching Facebook story posted in the Varsity World group had everyone crying with tears of joy.

Mahlatse Mashile shared his inspirational story with the world. He reveals that he had to give up his dream of studying when he dropped out of high school due to mental health issues.

Mahlatse Mashile thanked the person who stood by him through thick and thin, his mom. Photo credit: Mahlatse Mashile

Source: Facebook

He thanks his mom for being there for him and believing in him. She gave him the support he needed to overcome his challenges.

Here is his full post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"To think that I dropped out of high school due to mental health ,this graduation is extra special to me .Who knows where I would’ve been if I didn’t have supportive mother ,I’m just glad that I can make proud and show her that the support didn’t amount to nothing .This is just the first of many ,through God’s and hard work I’ll achieve my academic in the next two years ."

He successfully graduated with a Diploma in Accounting and is proceeding with an advanced Diploma in Accounting Science.

Social media users couldn't hold back their congratulations for the young man

Ruth Chiota:

"Congratulations keep shining and making your ever-supportive mum even more proud."

Simtha Blossom Ngonyoza:

"Congratulations bhutimental illness is not a child's play."

IMbaliyezwe YaMadikizela:

"You are a charted accountant!!! keep making mum proud."

Lady celebrates bagging PhD in town & regional planning at just 29: "My dream career"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a young lady took to social media to celebrate bagging a PhD in Town and Regional Planning. She is only 29 years of age.

The excited student shared that she got her degree from the University of Pretoria on 16 September. Dr Kundani Makakavhule's good news was shared by Varsity World on Facebook.

Part of her post reads:

"What a journey! I will remain committed to the work I have begun in Academia, the Town and Regional Planning Industry, and most dear to my heart - I will remain committed to my presence in the lecture room because representation matters!"

Source: Briefly.co.za