South African actor Siyabonga Shibe spoke candidly about some of the darkest moments of his life

The Inimba star was in an interview on the King David Studio for his YouTube Podcast, which premiered on Friday

The actor described some of the painful ordeals he went through and how that was a wake-up call for him

‘Inimba’ actor Siyabonga Shibe spoke candidly about a dark chapter in his life. Image: Siyabonga_shibe

Source: Instagram

The ever-so booked and busy Siyabonga Shibe got candid about a tumultuous period in his life. The star was a guest on The King David Studio Podcast, where he spoke openly about a tough period in his life and how it involved hitmen and an unknown daughter.

In a 1-minute 30-second clip, Shibe dropped bombshells about his life, describing that period as hell.

How Siyabonga Shibe escaped death

Talented actor, known for his roles on Uzalo and the latest one as Sydney Zondo on the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela Inimba, spoke plainly about a dark period in his life.

"I was in hell. Yoh, I was in a confused state. I know hell. I’ve seen the devil,” he boldly stated.

The former Sibongile and The Dlaminis star recalled one of the darkest chapters of his life, and how he made it through. He revealed that a woman named Zama Ngcobo, who claimed to have been staying in America, emailed him about an investigation into his alleged daughter that he had no knowledge of.

Another factor was when he lost a whole R100,000 in a scam, which threatened his safety. Siyabonga Shibe recounted how supposed hitmen claimed that he was sent to kill him if he did not pay them the hefty money.

Siyabonga Shibe had overcome hitmen. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

"I had to pay 100K to keep Inkabi at bay," he said, adding that they requested he give the money to his daughter, who will then deposit the money for them. He said that when his daughter sent a voice note, it was a wake-up call for him, and he realised that he was being scammed.

"Oh, I was so silly then," he laughed.

The actor even had to miss his brother's wedding in Durban despite being close by in Pietermaritzburg.

"I have a brother who comes after me; his name is Sanele. I was the chief lobola negotiator, but I did not go to his wedding. Because there were hitmen," he said.

Watch the interview on YouTube, and check out the X snippet below:

Siyabonga vs students

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Sibongile & The Dlaminis actor Siyabonga Shibe is in hot water after he failed to keep his promises to young students Siyabonga has failed to pay the tuition fees of young filmmakers at AFDA after they were chosen under his foundation for bursaries The students currently owe the institution over R150 000 each, and some had to drop out due to unpaid fees.

"We are busy applying for other bursaries. To make things worse, we can't go back to the very same school because we owe the institution," the supposed student said.

Source: Briefly News