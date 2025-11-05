Rapper Cassper Nyovest spoke about the hate he receives on a regular basis from online trolls

The award-winning star was in an interview recently where he shared his secret to transforming hate into motivation

Just recently, the rapper was bullied into starting a weight loss regimen after his performance at the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends event

Cassper Nyovest recently spoke about the online hate he receives. Image: Casspernyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has opened up about how the negative comments and trolling have impacted him. The Mama I Made It rapper is a constant target for online trolls.

Whether he is releasing new music, attempting to make himself a meme or simply sharing his thoughts, someone out there will say something negative.

Turning hate to motivation

In an interview with YouFM, Nyovest said he finds peace through his faith in Christ.

“You have to just move forward. Everyone wants the soft life and we all want peace. But, the only peace I have is in Christ. Through all the noise, there is one thing I know that never changes, and that is Christ,” he told the host.

The rapper spoke about the one troll who always tried to get under his skin but failed. He shared that he never finds joy in seeing someone get trolled or dragged, so he refrains from clapping back.

“There was a guy who was spreading a ridiculous story. I know what it feels like to have your name dragged in that way. Which is why you would never find me insulting or tearing someone down. I know how much that hurts,” he remarked.

The star then made a biblical reference about how Jesus was betrayed, so he is no better. "You have to take it," he mentioned. His spiritual side then came out, adding, "It is also spiritual. We are not fighting flesh and blood. You become a target, and when you start speaking about Christ, it feels like all hell breaks loose,” he shared.

The most recent incident was when he performed at the Scorpion Kings event and was mocked for his outfit. The star got bullied into losing weight ahead of his Fill Up show. In his video, Cassper said:

“Recently, I posted a picture about how the comments on social media about my weight touched me. There’s been an overpouring, overwhelming amount of messages from people just encouraging me,” he said.

Cassper reacts to Travis Scott

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest questioned the number of tickets Travis Scott managed to sell for his show.

"I saw the headlines about Travis Scott being the biggest solo concert in South Africa. Apparently sold 75K tickets. At first, they said 60K, but now it is 75K. I also see the conversation around me having 68K people, and that actually being the biggest rap concert in Africa," he started.

The rapper extended a message of gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career, for him to be in the same conversation among the greats. He reminded them about his show in December.

