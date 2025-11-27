South African musician Prince Kaybee is still reeling over the loss of his mother, who passed away in early September 2025

The House music producer has been speaking openly about his grief and how it has impacted his daily life

Mzansi offered kind words to the Fetch Your Life hitmaker, comforting him with their shared experiences of losing a parent

Prince Kaybee has opened up about the loss of his mother and the grief he suffered. Image: Princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The loss of a parent is never easy, and Prince Kaybee is still heartbroken. The musician took to social media to speak out about grief and the misconceptions surrounding it.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker lost his mother on 2 September 2025, and he announced her passing four days after on social media. The news of her passing was first broken by politician Kenny Kunene, and he got backlash for it.

Prince Kaybee speaks on grief

Taking to X (Twitter), Prince Kaybee shared that grief is not something that is easily controlled, and that people who have planted the idea that it is are "absurd."

His post read, "The idea that you will be able to control grief is absurd."

The muso received lots of responses, but it was @TheRealMacaDee who asked him a very touching question, and he did not hold back.

"How have you handled the grief of losing your mother?" he asked, to which Prince gave a very touching response. The star said he had a business meeting, where he broke down.

"I broke down during a business meeting yesterday, so yeah," he replied.

Mzansi shared their personal experiences with grief and the loss of a parent. Some people even comforted the star.

@Alethiest stated:

"Surprisingly, it tore me up every day before she passed. When it finally sank in that she would not make it out, I cried constantly. Yet since the moment she passed, I have not shed a single tear. Even on the day I watched her sink into the earth, not one tear rolled down my cheek."

@Yammi_Mangali shared:

"Stepped out of the shower one random morning and noticed my hair looked a lot like my grandmother’s, and I broke down in tears."

@stevenson_o stated:

"It gets hard every single day, it's been a year now, but it still feels like yesterday, and family dynamics don't end."

@ZimSix6 shared:

"I’m extremely extroverted, but I became remote, had tattoos and didn’t celebrate my birthday as she was one person who would make it clear that 'I’m your transport to life'. It has been five years, and this year I’m celebrating my birthday in 8 days. I’m planning a lovely gathering."

@GrannyMaDlamini revealed:

"There is no healing. Some days are better than others. This pain is permanent. You will die with it. You can't say to someone that they, must be strong. It is a poignant feeling. I lost my mom last year. It is like she is away somewhere. Still in denial that she is gone."

Prince Kaybee speaks on pimping mom's car

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African music producer Prince Kaybee opened up about missing his late mother, who passed away in early September.

The singer looked back at how he used to pimp his mother's car, admitting that he misses her every day. Mzansi shared kind words of comfort to Prince Kaybee, and he responded to the messages from fans.

Source: Briefly News