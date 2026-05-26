A shocking video shared on TikTok shows the devastating damage caused to a student residence by a heavy storm

The intense storm, which brought severe thunder and hail, tore apart parts of a ceiling structure in the Pietermaritzburg university accommodation

Anxious viewers expressed concerns for the occupants, with many sharing their own terrifying experiences from the brief but destructive weather event

Students stood and watched as the Pietermaritzburg storm caused intensive damage to their accommodation. Image: @nokwanda.dladla641

Source: TikTok

A severe storm struck Pietermaritzburg students accomodation on May 2026, causing extensive damage, including a compromised ceiling structure that left rooms uninhabitable. The alarming clip posted on TikTok by user @nokwanda.dladla64 showcases a room in complete disarray, a place no one could sleep in.

The intense storm, characterised by booming thunder and a relentless downpour of large hail chunks, overwhelmed the property’s structural integrity. Panels of the home's ceiling could be seen ripped away and dangling into the living quarters, exposing the roof beams above. Rainwater streamed from the ceiling onto the floor, pooling around a bucket that was placed to contain the flood. Tiktok user @nokwanda.dladla641's video also shows an open doorway leading outside, revealing a patio and driveway covered with hailstones.

Expert links off-season storm to climate change

The rapid intensity of the storm caught many residents off guard. According to a report by The Witness, University of KwaZulu-Natal's Associate Professor of Agrometeorology, Dr Alistair Clulow, explained that highly unstable atmospheric conditions caused the massive hail. He warned that such a severe storm is very rare for May and likely shows the impact of regional climate change.

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Briefly News reached out to Nokwanda for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Concerned citizens react as locals detail the Scottsville storm

The harrowing video spread across local social media timelines, sparking widespread dread and concern among online spectators. Viewers expressed immediate relief that no one appeared injured in the clip, noting how dangerous a sudden ceiling collapse can be when heavy panels fall around people. Several shared that their properties in the region sustained similar roof and window damage due to the strong force of the hail.

Viewers were worried about the students' safety and asked if arrangements to fix the place had been made. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @siphumelelemkhize3 shared:

"Cishe sashona e (we nearly died) eScottsville."

User @Lee_Larsen_Woodman advised:

"Put membrane and rubber paint over all the joints in the roof; it will help seal any leaks on the roof."

User @Kate said:

"Oh no! I'm so sorry💔. I hope you and yours are safe."

User @ Nondy commented:

"That hail came with heavy stones. I keep on praying for my home. Nceseni (sorry, guys)."

User @Zamamusi Aybee added:

"Be kunzima ngempela, be kukhona ne (it was really bad, there was also snow)."

User @MaNdube 🌺 👑

"Wesisi into Ka 20 minutes yamosha ngathi kade (my sister, this 20 minutes storm made damages as if it's been going for long) 😫."

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Source: Briefly News