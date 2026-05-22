Nombuso Mthembu turned her Regent Business School graduation walk into a solo performance nobody asked for, and it did not go the way she planned, at least according to X users.

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The moment the graduate started singing. Images: Regent Business School

Source: TikTok

A video posted on X by @Nombu_Sodi captured the moment Mthembu stopped mid-stage to belt out a Zulu song, fully expecting the crowd to join in. No one did, and Mzansi online had a lot to say about it.

The clip shows Mthembu pausing her walk across the graduation stage to sing to the audience. She clearly expected fellow Zulus in the crowd to carry the song with her. The silence that followed was deafening, and she quietly finished her walk without any backup.

The post’s caption, “This is so embarrassing, Zulus failed her,” sent South Africans straight to the comments.

Mzansi was not here for it

South Africans made it clear that they were not backing this one. One user wrote that you simply do not pull such a stunt without backup. Another one kept it short and said that some people just do too much. One by the username @KhehlaNxumalo went further and said the habit of trying to be grad of the day with these kinds of acts must come to an end.

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Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News