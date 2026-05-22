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“Thank God I’m Shy”: SA Reacts After Regent Business School Graduate’s Zulu Song Stunt Fails Badly
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“Thank God I’m Shy”: SA Reacts After Regent Business School Graduate’s Zulu Song Stunt Fails Badly

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Nombuso Mthembu turned her Regent Business School graduation walk into a solo performance nobody asked for, and it did not go the way she planned, at least according to X users.

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Graduate
The moment the graduate started singing. Images: Regent Business School
Source: TikTok

A video posted on X by @Nombu_Sodi captured the moment Mthembu stopped mid-stage to belt out a Zulu song, fully expecting the crowd to join in. No one did, and Mzansi online had a lot to say about it.

The clip shows Mthembu pausing her walk across the graduation stage to sing to the audience. She clearly expected fellow Zulus in the crowd to carry the song with her. The silence that followed was deafening, and she quietly finished her walk without any backup.

The post’s caption, “This is so embarrassing, Zulus failed her,” sent South Africans straight to the comments.

Mzansi was not here for it

South Africans made it clear that they were not backing this one. One user wrote that you simply do not pull such a stunt without backup. Another one kept it short and said that some people just do too much. One by the username @KhehlaNxumalo went further and said the habit of trying to be grad of the day with these kinds of acts must come to an end.

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Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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