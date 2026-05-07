A young UKZN graduate who touched South Africans with her emotional graduation story has now received an outpouring of support

Nokuthula Dlamini’s story resonated with many people after she revealed that she attended her graduation ceremony wearing clothes she already owned

Since trending online, photographers, makeup artists and ordinary South Africans have rallied behind the graduate, helping her celebrate her academic achievement

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A young woman’s emotional graduation moment touched hearts across South Africa, and now strangers are making sure she finally gets the celebration many feel she deserves.

The picture on the left captured Nokuthula during a photoshoot. Image: @mc_mbangikhala8

Source: TikTok

South Africans have once again shown the power of kindness after rallying behind UKZN graduate Nokuthula Dlamini, whose emotional graduation story recently went viral online. Just a day after her heartfelt moment captured attention across social media, the young graduate was already receiving gifts, professional services and messages of support from people across the country. A video posted by user @mc_mbangikhala8 on 7 May 2026, showed her celebrating with her loved ones.

Nokuthula, a 24-year-old graduate from Pietermaritzburg, recently completed her Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Sociology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. During her graduation ceremony, images and videos showing her emotional embrace with her mother quickly spread online.

The graduate later explained that she attended the ceremony wearing clothes she already owned because her family could not afford to buy a new dress. Raised by a single mother who works hard to support the household, Nokuthula said she did not want to place more pressure on her mom during an already difficult financial period. For her, simply being able to attend graduation mattered more than appearances.

South Africans unite to celebrate Nokuthula's graduation

Her honesty and humility moved thousands of South Africans. Soon after the story went viral, photographers reportedly offered free graduation shoots, while makeup artists and generous strangers stepped in to help her celebrate properly. One viral video posted in KwaZulu-Natal showed Nokuthula receiving a full makeover, a new outfit and professional pictures, something many online users said she deserved after all the sacrifices she had made to complete her studies.

Nokuthula also opened up about some of the hardships she faced during university. She thanked lecturers and friends who supported her along the way, including helping her with accommodation, food and emotional support when things became overwhelming. Online, many South Africans praised the way people came together to support her. User @mc_mbangikhala8 shared special moments a day after her graduations, and won hearts with many wishing her a job.

The picture on the left showed Nokuthula during a photoshoot with her friends and family. Image: @mc_mbangikhala8

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the transformation

Miss Sukume Fashion asked:

“Is this her?”

Maneliza wrote:

“Nchoooooo, she’s so beautiful. 🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations Nontuthuko Dlamini🥰🥰”

Yvee wrote:

“Please balance me here, the one who was crying was Nokukhanya n was graduating for the first belt, but my sister here is graduating for her second one.”

Gods Fave wrote:

“Shuthi imakeup akayithandi sdalwa. 🥰”

Mamabashimane_kay wrote:

“This is the South Africa I signed up for, okay, congratulations, Noku. 💃🏻”

Masego Mass wrote:

“She looks like Natasha Thahane.”

AahseeMazet asked:

“Is it the same girl?”

ofentse_mantalk wrote:

“God, please bless her with a job she studied for. 🙏🏽”

Nokwazi wrote:

“This video is blurry, try to wipe the camera next time.😭 Thank you for making her day special. 😭🥰”

3 Other Briefly News stories about graduations

A 76-year-old woman became UKZN’s oldest graduate after finishing her PhD on Durban’s mangroves, inspiring Mzansi.

CPUT graduate Thandi Javu was denied entry to her graduation ceremony after security said someone had already checked in under her name.

Zulu engineering graduates from CPUT took their pop-off straight to the Bellville Campus pavement the moment their 2026 faculty ceremony came to a close.

Source: Briefly News