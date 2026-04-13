Zulu engineering graduates from CPUT took their pop-off straight to the Bellville Campus pavement the moment their 2026 faculty ceremony came to a close

The celebration had already started inside the sports hall with graduates dancing across the stage one by one before the real show began outside

South Africans packed the comments with pride after the clip dropped and celebrated the moment as a powerful display of Zulu culture and hard-earned achievement

Graduation season reaches its peak, and Zulu engineering graduates from CPUT have made sure nobody forgets this one in a hurry.

The Zulu engineers having their moment. Image: @natesa_cput

Source: TikTok

On 10 April 2026, a group of Zulu engineering graduates from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology stepped outside the Bellville Campus Major Sports Hall and turned the pavement into their personal stage. The Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment had just closed out its ceremony for the day.

Gowns still on and pride running high, the graduates launched into a full pop-off that stopped people in their tracks. The whole thing went down in Bellville, Cape Town, where CPUT has been hosting its 2026 Autumn Graduation ceremonies since 9 April.

This was not just a group of students having fun after a long morning. These were engineers who had survived one of the most demanding faculties at any university of technology in South Africa. CPUT is set to push more than 9 000 students through its 2026 autumn ceremonies. Getting to that stage takes years of sacrifice, and these graduates made sure the exit matched the effort.

Gowns on and feet doing all the talking

The energy inside the Major Sports Hall had been climbing long before anyone stepped outside into the open air. Graduates did not simply walk across the stage and shake a hand, and sit back down. They danced. One by one, they stepped under the spotlight and gave every single person in that hall something to remember.

The clip of the celebration was posted on TikTok by the account @natesa_cput on 11 April 2026, and South Africans got hold of it fast. The comments came in within hours.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the pop off

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘚𝘔𝘈 commented:

“You guys should have seen them on the stage inside the hall. They were raising the bar.❤️🔥”

@Lawbaddie⚖️said:

“No man, I think my soulmate is a Zulu individual. 😭”

@user1248349172683 noted:

“We are not playing, we are doing it. Less talk and more action. Big ups to the graduates. 🕯📝🎓🙏🏽🎤🎼🗝💃🙌”

@L.Mandy Ntuli 🎀 said:

“It is nice being Zulu. 🥺❤️🔥”

@Mubiza Muthwa🇿🇦 highlighted:

“The Zulu nation will always stand strong. 🥰”

@malhe commented:

“It was a blessing seeing you guys.”

Another angle of the Zulu gent's pop off. Image: @natesa_cput

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News