SANDF graduates drew attention after marching and saluting on stage during a university graduation ceremony

Their approach and march on stage brought a mix of military discipline and academic achievement into one moment

The clip left many people curious about the programme, while others appreciated the pride and structure on display

Graduation days usually follow a familiar routine, but every now and then, something different happens that shifts the whole mood. This moment stood out in a way people didn’t expect.

The visual on the left showed one of the SANDF graduates walking across the stage. Image: @musanda98

Source: TikTok

A graduation ceremony at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein took an inspiring turn on 26 March 2026, after SANDF graduates made their way onto the stage in full uniform. The video, shared by user @musanda98, captured a moment that stood out from the usual graduation routine.

Instead of simply walking across the stage, the graduates marched while saluting. Each step was deliberate, and as they reached the front, they performed a formal salute before receiving recognition. The blend of military discipline and academic achievement created a powerful visual. They were dressed in both SANDF uniform and graduation regalia, something that made the moment feel even special.

Discipline meets celebration

Education activitist @musanda98 has always shared content related to making education fashionable. Whether it's going to primary schools in rural areas and townships, to attending University graduations. The moment felt symbolic, showing not just academic success but also commitment to service. It highlighted the balance between education and military training, something not often seen in typical graduation settings. The crowd seemed engaged, watching closely as each graduate followed the same routine.

Mzansi was left curious after watching the clip. Many wondered what specific course or programme the SANDF graduates were completing, while others simply admired the discipline and pride displayed on stage.

The visual on the right showed a graduate showing respect to key academic leaders on stage. Image: @musanda98

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thato said:

“What’s the name of this course? I really had no idea CUT offered SANDF-related courses.”

Boitumelo Pula said:

“So beautiful. 🥰 What course are they graduating in?”

Nthabeleng said:

“What was happening, guys? They don’t wear their full grad regalia?”

Seasons said:

“The professors sitting in front are too serious. 😂”

Shimmy said:

“Saluting the professor? 🤔”

Tshedza Ambau said:

“Some are just walking, not marching. 😭”

Mukhethwa said:

“Education is very cool, clock it. ✅”

Dio🇿🇦 said:

“And I see my old comrades, how proudly they march, reviving old dreams of past glories. 📚🩷”

Hope said:

“Too beautiful to witness. The Salute carried so much respect. 💯🔥👌”

Mazi Luhsizwe said:

“Congratulations Commandas, it’s an honour to see one of our own Graduating. Well done, My NCO.”

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Source: Briefly News