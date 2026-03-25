Chris Excel is at it again, and this time, he had people debating leadership, impact, and timing, leaving Mzansi divided

The comparison touched on recent developments in law enforcement, but many felt the conversation was deeper than just one moment in time

People found themselves questioning how impact should really be measured, especially when history and current events collide so strongly

Comparisons like this are never really just comparisons. It’s not only about who did more or who did better, but about what people value and how they see impact. The moment Mandela’s name is brought into it, emotions come in too. And that’s where the conversation really starts.

Nelson Mandela outside his Soweto home three days after his release, on the left. Image: Gideon Mendel/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

A post by @ChrisExcel102 on X on 25 March 2026 stirred strong reactions after comparing KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to Nelson Mandela. The post questioned whether Mkhwanazi’s contributions over the past 16 months were greater than Mandela’s 27 years on Robben Island. It included an image of Mkhwanazi and quickly gained traction, drawing people into a heated national conversation.

The comparison came after Mkhwanazi made headlines in mid-2025 when he publicly raised concerns about political interference within law enforcement. During a media briefing, he alleged that investigations into serious crimes were being undermined, including claims that a specialised task team had been disbanded and key case files removed. His statements pointed to deeper issues within the criminal justice system.

Debate erupts over leadership and legacy

Twitter savage @ChrisExcel102 triggered a broader response across the country. Parliamentary processes were set in motion, alongside the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the claims. The developments placed a spotlight on accountability, governance and how institutions handle allegations of corruption at high levels.

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Some netizens supported Mkhwanazi for speaking out, saying his actions showed courage in a difficult system. Others rejected the comparison entirely, arguing that Mandela’s legacy cannot be measured in the same way.

Check out the X post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zw1d3 wrote:

“I have been saying this without any fear of contradiction.”

Siphamandla Sepegwane said:

“He’s fixing the country, great man right there.”

Bombshell wrote:

“Nelson fought for our freedom, don’t disrespect him, please.”

PeaceMaker said:

“What has he done? Mkhwanazi is a police officer doing his job, and we can’t praise him for just doing his job.”

Tau e Tshehadi wrote:

“We must celebrate the 6th of July and make it bigger than Nelly’s birthday on the 18th.”

Phumzo added:

“The possibility of this being true breaks my heart.”

mntwan’omhle said:

“This man is a key to doors that were locked; we need more of his bravery so we can live safely if SAPS follows his lead.”

McGregor wrote:

“They need to protect him by all means; we will still need him.”

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Source: Briefly News