A woman shares her official details, but one part of her name stands out so much that it instantly grabs everyone’s attention online

The unexpected reveal leaves people both confused and amused, as they try to make sense of how such a name ended up on an ID

The moment turns into a wider conversation, with many sharing other unusual names they’ve come across over time

Names usually carry meaning, history, or family pride. But every now and then, an unusual name pops up on social media that catches people off guard, and this one did exactly that.

The picture on the left showed Nonku doing a TikTok mermaid challenge. Image: @nonku.p..masombuka

Source: TikTok

A woman had social media in stitches after revealing a detail about her name that she clearly wasn’t happy about. TikTok user @nonku.p..masombuka posted a picture on 21 February 2026, showing her full name on her ID. At first glance, it looked normal. But then people noticed her second name. And that’s when the reactions started pouring in.

Her full name reads Nonkululeko Penguin Masombuka, and it was the “Penguin” that caught everyone off guard. She joked that she wouldn’t forgive her parents for it, and honestly, many understood why. Seeing an animal name officially on an ID felt unexpected, especially one like Penguin. It’s not something you come across every day.

Unexpected name left Mzansi in stitches

The post by user @nonku.p..masombuka quickly turned into a bigger conversation about unusual names. In South Africa, names often carry deep meaning, but sometimes parents also get creative. This situation felt like one of those moments where creativity went a bit too far. Still, it showed how unique and personal names can be, even when they leave people confused.

Mzansi had a field day in the comments. Some couldn’t stop laughing, while others started sharing even stranger names they had come across before. A few people defended the name, saying it makes her stand out. Either way, it became one of those posts people kept going back to just for the laughs.

Nonkululeko's second ID name is Penguin. Image: @nonku.p..masombuka

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

MabalaWaThoka said:

“Mine is Solomon, and I’m a girl.”

Mvini wrote:

“My uncle named my cousin Viniza, and we only found out in adulthood that he actually meant to say Vanessa. 🤪”

Tiyani_masia said:

“Hi Penguin, my middle name is Cement. 😭😭😩”

Tman_tnticlez0 wrote:

“Yoh, yours is better, mine is Fifa just because I was born in 2010. 😭😭💀”

Mateane said:

“My name is Oupa, and I’m only 21 years old.”

Bowakiki wrote:

“Mine is Wiseman, and mind you, I’m a girl. 😭”

Palesa M said:

“My husband’s name is Contract, but it was actually supposed to be Conrad.”

Mbali wrote:

“Mine is Russian instead of Rachel. 💔😭😭”

Sir Mabuza🇿🇦 said:

“My middle name is Sprite, yoh. 😭😭😭”

Riyhana Levy wrote:

“As a healthcare worker, I’ve come across names like Shoe Shine, Lotto, Nomamillions, Nomabillion, Stinky, Wrong Feet, Rainy Day, Grapes, and even Lollipop. 😭”

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A business coach questioned whether R14 million spent on a town's name change could have been better used for the public.

A young lady made people laugh after showing the one-of-a-kind name that her parents gave her, sparking reactions about how parents name their children.

Source: Briefly News