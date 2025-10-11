A young lady made people laugh after showing the one-of-a-kind name that her parents gave her

The high schooler made people crack up after showing her official ID in a TikTok video that became a viral hit

Many online users were in disbelief that the girl's official name was actually a common English part of speech

A young lady's national identity details left South Africans in stitches. People have gone viral for having strange names in the past, but one pupil recently took the cake.

Lady shows South African ID to prove odd name in TikTok video. Image: @yambesaa_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman proving that she has one of the strangest names received thousands of likes. People commented on the video of the young lady in stitches over her name.

In a TikTok video by @yambesaaa_, a high school student posted that her parents named her after an English pronoun. The girl presented her national ID showing that her full name was I. The lady's caption detailed that she does not have a second name either.

South Africa jokes about lady's name

Many people were floored that the lady was actually named after a pronoun. TikTok users had hilarious commentary as they cracked jokes about the woman's unique name. According to RforRabbit, names can affect people's first impressions of someone.

Names can have an impact on what people think before they get to know you. Image: Skaman306

Source: Getty Images

People will usually make assumptions based on people's names. Today's Mama reported that simple-to-pronounce names can be seen as more trustworthy. Watch the video of the young lady's ID below:

Bonolo🎀🫧🦩 said:

"😭I am the first in my generation to witness a name that contains just a capital letter."

gc_thedreamer commented:

"I'd just make up my own name..Today I'm Innocentia, tomorrow I'm Itumeleng. New day, new name 😅😂"

calistenics._newbie pointed out:

"So in English, when they say write an essay about your holidays, you use your name in the whole essay😂😭"

Tatum Moyo💗🇿🇦 suggested:

"😫I think there is still time for you to add "am" as your second name, and every day you can start your day with a mantra..." I am strong, I am beautiful, I am wonderful."

Mbali Nomnganga wondered:

"Girl, what do you do with the applications that require a name that's at least three letters? "😭"

Sakura🐾✨ joked:

"When they ask for initials, you write your full name 😑👍"

Ayanda💕 wondered:

"So do you pronounce it in English or vernac?😭😭"

Ma Gaba🫀hilariously said:

"At crèche, when we were learning to write our names, you were the top achiever!🫵🏿👌"

tapout_honey remarked:

"Parents are so annoying sometimes 😂 nine months by the way."

