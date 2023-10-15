A hilarious trend on social media has encouraged various people to show off their strange names

Several TikTok users posted videos of their South African I.Ds and many people were in disbelief

One lady named Relax Chauke had to prove her name using her ID document in a funny TikTok video

TikTok has been awash with videos of people reviewing their strange names. Several creators revealed that their parents had wild imaginations when it came to naming them.

4 South Africans posted TikTok videos of their I.Ds to show how weird their names are. Image

Source: TikTok

Netizens were especially amused by a woman named Relax. Other netizens posted TikTok videos of their odd names.

4 South Africans share their weird names

1. Woman's name is synonym for calm

One woman was the perfect candidate to hop onto the name reveal challenge on TikTok. This woman proved that her government name was Relax Chauke.

Watch the video below:

2. TikTokker reveals odd name

Another woman on TikTok has a weird first name and goes by her middle name, Minkateko. She was named on their ID as Alone Minkateko Machimamana.

See his I.D below:

3. Woman's parents wish her luck with name

Another creator joined in on the trend and posted that Home Affairs misspelt her name as Nonhlahla Luckgirl instead of Lucky Girl.

Watch the hilarious video:

4. Woman named after popular fruit

Another lady, @missstrawberrykasebele, took part in the trend and showed people that her parents thought it was a good idea to name her after a popular fruit.

In the video, she showed that her name was Strawberry.

Watch the video:

Mzansi amused by strange names

People had hilarious comments after seeing their unique names. Online users admitted they did not think South Africans had weird names as it is popular with other African countries with a history of colonialism, as reported by TimesLIVE.

thaba said:

"I didn’t know my fellow South Africans had these kind of names too."

V wrote:

"No ways."

yonelanyenyeku commented:

"I know a Chauke whose name is Angry kanti kaChauke anifuni sithule."

hearts asked:

"Are you at least lucky in anything?"

KJ joked:

"Leave me, Alone. Brings a whole new meaning to it."

"Sounds like a disease": Lady proves dad gave her scientific name, SA in tears

Briefly News previously reported that one woman revealed the name her dad gave her, but many thought she was fronting. The lady was forced to show her ID to make a point.

The stunner got over 60 000 likes after showing people her legal name. There were thousands of comments from amused netizens.

Online users had endless jokes after seeing the ID. Some people thought it sounded like a medical condition and that bogus Dr Matthew would know.

