Elon Musk is a doting father, and it's been recently revealed that the Twitter boss has another child

The billionaire was known to have 10 children with different women, including musician Grimes who has mothered two children from Elon Musk

It turns out that Musk and Grimes had another bundle of joy that they never revealed to the public

Tesla big wig Elon Musk is well known in the world as a billionaire, Twitter CEO and also as a father to 10. The billionaire made a big family with various women like musician Grimes.

Elon Musk was pleased to tell people he has an 11th child with Grimes. Image: Dia Dipasupil /Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

One of his baby mamas is DJ Grimes, and they have gone viral giving their children strange names. Recent reports claim that Elon Musk and Grimes had a third child that was not known to the media.

Elon Musk has secret child with Grimes

According to Business Insider, billionaire Elon Musk's list of children has grown yet again. The billionaire kept his third child with Grime private.

Although the child's age remains a secret. The baby's name went viral.

What is the name of Elon Musk and Grime's 3rd child?

Business Insider reported that the child is named Techno Mechanicus. The kid has a nickname, Tau. Elon took to Twitter to confirm the child and the name and encourage others to reproduce.

See the post below:

How many women does Elon Musk have children with?

Billionaire Tycoon Elon Musk only had 10 confirmed children with three women. Out of the 10 three-hour with they've all been made uniquely.

Briefly News reported that Elon Musk's first child with Grimes was named X Æ A-Xii, or X, while his little sister is called Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y.

Netizens react to Elon Musk's 11th kid's name

The name of Elon Musk's kid got various responses on the internet. Many people could not help but crack jokes.

@TheyoGurtsquad said:

"Congratulations, he's going to make a great DJ."

@Soldier_Cynic wrote:

"I might be wrong, but naming your kid Techno Mechanicus might be a red flag."

@Shikima_King_ added:

"Sounds like a fake latin name and the nickname is just one of the alien factions."

@purplechrain commented

"Are they raising a secret family of Transformers? Is their next child going to named Optimus Prime?"

@DebraDeniston liked the name:

"Love his nickname! Very cool!"

