A woman with hypertrichosis took to Instagram to show off her face, and she got shown lots of love

The lady's unique beauty amazed people, and the Insta video raised awareness of the rare condition

Tons of netizens flocked to her comments to compliment the stunner with hair covered on one-half of her face

A woman flaunted her unique beauty in a viral video. Image: @gorgeoussoneee

Source: Instagram

A woman with werewolf syndrome stunned Instagram users with facial hair that accentuated her beauty.

Lady posts a video that sheds light on hypertrichosis

The lady posted a video focused solely on her face and stopped many Instagram users from scrolling on their feeds.

She said in the caption that the clip was one of her favourites, so she had to share it with the world. The beauty also dropped a few encouraging words and urged her followers to stop chasing the wrong things.

"I always say God speaks to me through other people, and that was a message given by one of his messengers to me, and now I’ll pass it on to you. Take this message and receive it how it may fit you best! Hope these next six months bring so much personal growth for you’ll."

Instagram video of woman with werewolf syndrome goes viral

People appreciated her bravery in presenting herself the way she truly is in an age where the internet is filled with photoshopped images. The video got over 100 00 likes and 3 000 comments.

See the Instagram video below:

Instagram users marvel woman with facial hair on half of her face

@butyouloveit mentioned:

"Hypertrichosis, also known as werewolf syndrome. It's a genetic condition that's currently not curable but with the help of a dermatologist, it's manageable."

@mablife2022 stated:

"The devil tried and failed miserably.❤️"

@tayy_wrld posted:

“Only flaw I see is a video that’s too short.”

@bethlehem_co commented:

"Very unique and beautiful at the same time."

@johnnyras added:

"Your courage knows no bounds. Your sprit lifts others. Thank you."

@cheekyissum10else wrote:

"If Xman and Bell Cinderella had a daughter it would beautifully be you."

@rlatweak shared:

"If you was mine I would call you my lush werewolf.❤️❤️"

@darnellnicole said:

"You’re so beautiful! "

