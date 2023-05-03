A lady posted a short video on TikTok showing a grey birthmark on her forehead which makes her stand out

She said a lot of people think she has a scar on her head, but it is a birthmark shared by her family members

To prove that the mark is in her family, the lady showed her brother, who also shares the say grey mark on his head

A lady on TikTok showed off the unique grey birthmark she has on her forehead.

In the video posted on May 2, the lady appeared briefly explaining how people think she has a scar on her head.

The lady has explained that the grey birthmark runs in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@j_whytejnr.

Source: UGC

She explained in the video that the mark on her head runs in her family, which means she is not the only one with it among her relatives.

Lady and her brother show white marks on their heads

To prove that her relatives also have it, the lady made her brother appear in the video, and the birthmark was seen on his head.

TikTok users were amazed after the video posted by @j_whytejnr_ went viral on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4153621755841 said:

"The Avatar family."

@user6528622579302 reacted:

"Somebody can not cheat in this family."

@user6027706306840 said:

"It's so so attractive... God!! I love it."

@mellaxma commented:

"It's beautiful."

@graciousbabe556 commented:

"I never see this ooo really amazing."

@Nana empress said:

"Hmmmmm, mine is my eyebrow."

ICE CUISINE asked:

"What is the history of the birthmark."

@user4360011135997 said:

"I'm seriously in love with this."

@Julian Wairimu commented:

"You are a special family...For me, I think you are the descendants of the GREAT AVATAR BLOODLINE."

@Kuti Ajoke Adenike said:

"Good to see other families have the same birthmark my family have. I don tire to dey explain for people say na birthmark."

Source: Legit.ng