A creator on TikTok showed off her birthmark and told people about a question that she often gets asked

The TikTokker gained fame after showing off her natural birthmark that is dark skin covering her chest and back

Online users were in awe of the woman's unique physical feature, and many people could not get over it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTokker showed people that she is proud of her birthmark. The lady gained a lot of views on the internet, and some people had odd questions.

After showing people her big birthmark, a lady went viral on TikTok and got some interesting responses. Image: TikTok /@glo_aste

Source: UGC

The lady created a video and told people one question she gets asked. Online users were in stitches over the question.

Woman shows off big birthmark and discusses frequently asked question about it

A creator, @glo_aste, gained internet fame after showing off the birthmark that covers a big part of our body. The lady showed people that she had a patch of skin that looked fully melanated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the TikTok, the lady complained that people asked if she could repeat the n-word because she has dark skin.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users speculate about creator's birthmark

Online users were horrified that someone asked the lady about racial slurs. Others complimented her birthmark.

People in the comments thought she had a form of vitiligo. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), vitiligo is a skin disorder where one loses pigment in patches of the skin.

NayG commented:

"I have never seen a birthmark like this."

Hu Tao Kinnie commented:

"Ohh. I didn’t actually notice the birthmark I was so confused."

Weird Black Girl Music commented:

"You’re so pretty."

Albert Marcy commented:

"Beautiful."

Veta Neville commented:

"Really? I don’t think people really ask you this!"

Karma New York commented:

"Who’s asking you that?"

Tundra Pimp commented:

"I didn’t know reverse vitiligo was real."

Dāgā u nmea sē tealg commented:

"Ya'll are so funny its not reverse vitiligo its a birthmark."

in ice spice we trust commented:

"She got re-vitiligo, it's the opposite of what Michael Jackson got."

Fiancé picks his girl's Valentine's Day outfit, SA labels them couple goals

Briefly News reported that a fiancée showed people her outfit choices for Valentine's Day in a TikTok post. People saw how gorgeous the couple looked as they embraced the Valentine's Day Spirit.

People shared thoughts about the lady's outfits she paraded before her man. Online users flooded the post with compliments about the gorgeous love birds.

Netizens loved to see how one couple spent their day of love on TikTok. The partners are both living with albinism, which was striking for many. In the clip with over 300 000 views, the lady tries on different outfits, and her man chooses what he likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News