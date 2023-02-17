A viral video of a cute couple showing people what they do on Valentine's Day had people in their feels

An engaged couple living with albinism made waves on TikTok for being a good-looking pair

In one of the couple's videos, the beautiful lady showed what she wore for her boyfriend on the day of love and had peeps gushing over them

A fiancée showed people her outfit choices for Valentine's Day in a TikTok post. People saw how gorgeous the couple looked as they embraced the Valentine's Day Spirit.

A couple with albinism went viral on TikTok as they got ready for Valentine's Day together. image: TikTok/@bhelekazi_sihle

People shared their thoughts about the lady's outfits she paraded in front of her man. Online users flooded the post with compliments about the gorgeous love birds.

TikTok video of couple's Valentine's Day outfits day goes viral

Netizens loved to see how one couple spent their day of love on TikTok. The partners are both living with albinism, which was striking for many. In the clip that got over 300 000 views, the lady tries on different outfits, and her man chooses what he likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users gush over couple with albinism

People love to see couples on the socials. The video had many complimenting the lady on her taste. Netizens were not shy to tell them how gorgeous they looked as a couple.

Thandeka commented:

"Cutest couple ever!"

Keera commented:

Ya'll are beautiful."

user190979493759 commented:

You rocked every outfit girl."

NewChapter 2022 commented:

"That dress looks absolutely beautiful on you."

Beulah muthelo commented:

"Wow that red compliments her skin, so great. My favorite."

SinelwaM commented:

"Nibahle. [You guys are beautiful.]"

Nikkimapakisha commented:

"Wow what a beautiful couple."

