Pictures from an all-albino bridal shower of a Nigerian wife-to-be have caused an uproar on social media

The bride, who also has the congenital condition, decided to use six people with the same disorder for her bridal shower

While many social media users gushed over how beautiful the ladies looked, some passed funny remarks

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Nigerian lady did what may be considered a break from the norm after she used six women with albinism for her bridal shower.

Pictures from the bridal shower of the unidentified lady were shared by Adaeze Daniella Abigail on Rant HQ Facebook group as she marvelled over them.

An all-albino bridal shower. Photo Credit: Adaeze Daniella Abigail

Source: UGC

The bride who also lives with albinism stood out as she sported a white robe, while the other ladies wore blue robes.

They were all positioned on a big bed while a cake stood in their midst. Above the bed frame hung a write-up that boldly says, 'BRIDAL SHOWER.' Rose-like petals were scattered on the bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions trailed pictures of all-albino bridal shower

Faith Asaba Abalaku said:

"They are more beautiful than most of you laughing if only you would swap complexion... They are beautifully and wonderfully made."

Betty Godson said:

"This is beautiful and I like that she used the people of same colour and value. Because these people get despised and are not given much chance to express themselves, so it's a good one for me. Congratulations to her."

Ijeoma Dikachi Anuforo said:

"This two way dey bride right..their wig be like d one way we d use act Satan for church."

Abel Bature said:

"They're all beautiful. Blackness in different shades."

Luna Rossa said:

"Making fun of how people look? A message to those people who are making fun, y'all better be the spitting images of Kim Kardiashian or Zendaya."

Chikodi Ugokwe said:

"This is serious but why did she select only anyari throughout. I pray they see and know where the bride is on that day...anyways congratulations girl."

Albino members of bridal train catwalk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had used albinos for her bridal train.

According to Posho, who revealed her wedding was imminent, she wants only those with albinism to be part of her bridal train.

A video showed the 'albinos' cat walking and performing their rehearsals ahead of the scheduled date. Sharing the clip via TikTok, Posho said:

"Rehearsals with my girls for my D-day. So these are my bridal train. They are trying to rehearse for the entrance. Girls let's catwalk."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng