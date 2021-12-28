Who is Erdenetuya Batsukh? Age, height, dancing, career, net worth, profiles

Erdenetuya Batsukh is a renowned Mongolian-American dancer and actress. More so, she is the current and the fourth wife of famous American superstar Steven Seagal. Her husband's name will forever resound in Hollywood. Although very little information is available about her, in this article we unravel who Erdenetuya Batsukh really is.

Steven Seagal (L) and his Wife Erdenetuya Seagal (R) attend the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on February 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Erdenetuya Batsukh's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. This is from her career as an actress and ballroom dancer. Her husband, Steven Seagal, is estimated to have a net worth of about $16 million from his career as an actor, martial artist, and screenwriter.

Profile summary

Full name: Erdenetuya Batsukh

Erdenetuya Batsukh Nickname: Elle

Elle Nationality: Mongolian and American

Mongolian and American Birthplace: Mongolia

Mongolia Gender: Female

Female Career: Dancer and actress

Dancer and actress Alma mater: Children’s Palace

Children’s Palace Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal Kids: Kunzang Seagal

Kunzang Seagal Erdenetuya Batsukh's height: 5 feet 10 inches

Erdenetuya Batsukh's bio

Erdenetuya attended Children’s Palace, located in Ulaanbaatar in the heart of Mongolia. After winding up her studies, she commenced her career as a dancer by participating in dance competitions.

Steven and his wife Erdenetuya right before their conference during the Venice Film Festival. Photo: @seagalofficial

How old is Erdenetuya Batsukh?

Erdenetuya Batsukh's age remains unknown to the public, but she is presumed to be in her late 30’s.

Career

Erdenetuya Batsukh's dancing career has allowed her to meet with various famous people. Her path with her now-husband, Steven Seagal, started when the actor visited Mongolia in 2001, and she worked as his interpreter.

In 2002, she served as his assistant and language translator when he again visited Mongolia to produce a picture of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire. She worked in this position for five years before becoming a pair.

The actress has featured in various movies, such as the General Commander in 2019, where she embraced the character of Tuya Alexander. She was also featured in the television series documentary, E! True Hollywood Story.

Is Erdenetuya Batsukh married?

Actor Steven Seagal, his wife and son during a trip to Russia. Photo: @seagalofficial

Steven Seagal and Elle tied the knot in 2009 and share a son known as Kunzang Seagal. He was born on September 17, 2009.

Erdenetuya and her husband, Steven, have several homes. The couple owns houses in Los Angeles, Louisiana, Colorado, and Mandeville Canyon.

This is not the first marriage for Steven as he has been married before three times. His first wife was Miyako Fujitani. In 1984, he remarried actress Adrienne La Russa, but their marriage ended. He then married supermodel Kelly LeBrock in 1987. They divorced in 1996, and the two share three children.

Unlike her famous husband, the actress is not active on social media. Thus, you will not find any Erdenetuya Batsukh's Instagram account as she prefers to keep her life private.

Erdenetuya Batsukh is a young woman whose career as a dancer and actress is rising. Being married to famous actor Steven Seagal has also seen her make a name for herself. Fans can only wait to see what next she has lined up for her fans.

