This multi-talented actor, producer, author, musician, voice-over artist, motivational speaker, and former radio personality is taking South Africa by storm. He is passionate about life and personal growth. In this article, you will get an in-depth look at the success of Sipho Mbele and learn more about him.

Sipho Mbele's family and friends, as well as his many followers, are eagerly waiting for his next book and appearance. Photo: sipho.mbele1

Source: Facebook

He is a go-getter who uses faith to guide him. He believes in the proverb: If the cap fits, wear it. A phrase he proves to live up to as he does just that. He is a multi-talented businessman wearing many hats.

Sipho Mbele profile

Real name: Sipho Mahlangu

Sipho Mahlangu Date of birth: 12 January 1970

12 January 1970 Place of birth: Bethal, Mpumalanga

Bethal, Mpumalanga Sipho Mbele's age: 52 years as of 2022

52 years as of 2022 Languages: IsiZulu, Isindebele, Isixhosa, English, Afrikaans

IsiZulu, Isindebele, Isixhosa, English, Afrikaans Sipho Mbele education: Graduate from TNG (known as TUT)

Graduate from TNG (known as TUT) Occupation: Actor, producer, author, musician, voice-over artist, motivational speaker and former radio personality. Founder of Mbelesi holdings and Director at SiAndiTshi films.

Actor, producer, author, musician, voice-over artist, motivational speaker and former radio personality. Founder of Mbelesi holdings and Director at SiAndiTshi films. Hobby: Motorcycles

Motorcycles Sipho Mbele Facebook: sipho.mbele1

sipho.mbele1 Instagram: @mbelesipho

Sipho Mbele biography

Sipho was born on the 12th of January 1970. He celebrates his 52nd birthday in 2022. He was born in Bethal, Mpumalanga. Later in life, his family moved to Boekenhouthoek, Nkangala.

Although he has kept his relationships very private since 2019, he confirmed he married Ikwekwezi FM traffic reporter Busaphi Nxumalo. Photo: @News365 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is more than just a TV personality, but one of Mzansi’s most established authors. He is a literary entrepreneur and a radio presenter with over 20 years of experience. He is also an actor who appeared in soapies and mini-series all across South Africa.

Sipho Mbele's wife is the former Gauteng Emergency spokeswoman Busaphi Nxumalo. She is also known as Ses’Bubu and she is Ikwekwezi FM's traffic reporter. The couple tied the knot on 25 September 2021 after meeting at work in 2019.

Sipho Mbele pictures

Mr. Mbele is not shy to perform in front of the camera or to share his beliefs on a global scale making use of his skills as an award-winning author. Here are some of his pictures.

1. A man with many talents

Sipho has worked alongside the award winning Vusi Afrika. Photo: sipho.mbele1

Source: Facebook

He has graced us with his television appearances, public speeches, mentoring, award-winning books, and much more. He has everyone waiting in anticipation for his next move.

2. Sipho Mbele quotes

Sipho Mbele's quote. Photo: sipho.mbele1

Source: Facebook

Here are some of the quotes from the wise man:

The number one mistake many women make is wasting years of their life waiting for a man to change.

When the nails grow long, we cut them, not the fingers. Similarly, when misunderstandings grow, cut your ego and pride, not your relationship.

3. He is a great musician

The star is well-known for writing and singing great Afro-pop and gospel songs. Sipho Mbele's albums include Long Way Home, Ukukhanya, and Usivikele. His last single, known as Sometimes, was released in 2020.

Sipho Mbele books

He lives a fascinating life, which motivates his passion for writing books like the national bestseller Take It From Me: A Man’s Perspective, What’s Your Problem and God, Love and Other Things: A man’s perspective and Life as I know it.

Mbele has written and produced music for musicians. Photo: sipho.mbele1

Source: Facebook

For many, falling in and out of love is a heartbreaking and rather catastrophic experience, but for Sipho, it has built his perspective on both women and men’s weaknesses and strengths. When it comes to relationships, he shares his story in his books.

Sipho Mbele actor

Since his screen debut in 2007, playing the clerk of the court on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, he has appeared in numerous television shows. He is best known for his starring role as Msweswe in the SABC1 drama series iKani.

His early guest appearances included roles in drama series such as Jacob's Cross, Mtunzini.com, and Soul City. In March 2017, he delivered the reoccurring role of Donald in the e.tv soapie Scandal! Later that year, he began reappearing as Robbie on the Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen, which aired in December 2017.

Sipho Mbele, the rising SA artist. Photo: @siphombele

Source: Instagram

The year after appearing in iKani, he joined the comedy-drama series Makoti and played the reoccurring role of Mr Mbhense. He landed another starring role in 2020, this time playing the role of Ngwazi Mahlangu in the SABC2 medical drama series Vutha, which premiered on 3 September 2020.

He has also worked alongside Michelle Notes, and Siyabonga Thwala. By the end of 2021 he was featured in numerous TV commercials for Debonairs, Simba Chips and Avbob.

Sipho Mbele TV show roles

Sipho Mbele anchored himself in the SA film industry, and his profile consists of various roles. He is an experienced and versatile actor, and his portfolio keeps growing.

iKani - Season 1. Character: Msweswe Jacob's Cross - Season 3. Character: Bodyguard Makoti - Season 1. Character: Mr Mbhense Mtunzini.com - Season 2. Character: Sandile Muvhango - Season 1. Character: Clerk of the court Scandal! - Season 1. Character: Donald Soul City - Season 9. Character: Criminal businessman The Queen - Season 2. Character: Robbie Vutha - Season 1. Character: Ngwazi Mahlangu

Sipho will be appearing in a new movie by the award winning Vusi Afrika called Surviving Gaza. He will be a judge on The Legacy on Mnet and he will also be on Season 5 of Ses' Top La with Mandla N and Warren Masemola.

He is a best-selling author. Photo: S Mbele

Source: UGC

In October 2021, Sipho joined an online radio station called Goodliferadio as host for the Romantic Sunset and Chillout session every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Gin SipMorgin

Late in 2021, Sipho Mbele launched his line of gin. You can have your SipMorgin couriered to you. Email sipmorgin@gmail.com. Only two or more 750ml bottles per order is accepted.

Sipho launched his range of gin called Sip-MorGin in 2021. Order online or find it at your local dopshop! Photos: Boago Kedikilwe

Source: UGC

Sipho Mbele is a force to be reckoned with. He learns from his life lessons and experiences, and he is quickly making his way to the top in the SA entertainment industry. Rumours are that he has been working on Sipho Mbele's music production. We hope to hear more from this man soon.

Source: Briefly News