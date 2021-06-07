Top 50 Black actresses under 30 with a bright future that you need to know about

The globe is full of rising stars when it comes to beautiful black actresses under 30. From beautiful toddlers who made it to the big screen before middle school to rising black actresses in their 20s and teens, here is a look at some of the best black female actresses. The black child actresses and black teen actresses on this list will undoubtedly be familiar to you.

Top 50 young black actresses under 30 with a bright future

Some of these black female superstars under the age of 25 have been wowing audiences for years, such as Disney Channel kid stars. Exactly, who is the youngest African American actress? Keep reading to find out! Some of the African American actresses include Storm Reid and Skai Jackson.

Who are the best black actresses?

As you scroll through some of the young actresses of color, be sure to check out your favourites. We have included their social media links for ease of reference. These black female actors under 30 are climbing the ranks to fame and riches at a dramatic pace.

50. Jillian Estell

Jillian Estell is famous for the movie Black and White and The Night Shift.

Jillian Estell was born on the 9th of January 2004, making her 16 years of age in 2021. Photo: @jillianestell (modified by author)

49. Ariana Neal

Ariana Neal's credits include Hidden Figures, Get Hard, and Fruitvale Station.

Ariana Neal was born on the 19th of May 2004, making her 17 years old in 2021. Photo: @arianalanaeneal (Modified by author)

48. Sydney Mikayla

Sydney Mikayla has starred in General Hospital and School of Rock.

Sydney Mikayla was born on the 1st of February 2003 and that makes her 18 years of age in 2021. Photo: @officialsydneymikayla (Modified by author)

47. Saniyya Sidney

Saniyya Sidney is famous for The Passage and American Horror Story.

Saniyya Sidney was born on the 30th of October 2007 and that makes her 14 in 2021. Photo: @saniyyasidney (Modified by author)

46. Cymphonique Miller

Cymphonique Miller acted in How to Rock and Opposite Day.

She was born on the 1st of August 1996, making her 24 years of age in 2021. Photo: #cymphoniquemiller (Modified by author)

45. Trinitee Stokes

Trinitee Stokes starred in Coop & Cami Ask the World, K.C. Undercover.

Trinitee Stokes was born in 2006, making her 15 years of age in 2021. Photo: @triniteestokes (Modified by author)

44. Rachel Crow

Rachel Crow is famous for Deidra & Laney Rob A Train and Rio 2.

Rachel Crow was born on the 23rd of January 1998 and that makes her 23 years of age in 2021. Photo: @iamrachelcrow (Modified by author)

43. Bailey Tippen

Bailey Tippen's credits include Sleepy Hollow, and The Watsons Go to Birmingham.

Bailey Tippen was born on the 9th of January 2004 and that makes her 17 years of age in 2021. Photo: @baileytippen (Modified by author)

42. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Joseph is famous for The Lion King, and Hairspray Live!

Shahadi Wright Joseph was born on the 29th of April 2005 and that makes her 16 in 2021. @shahadi (Modified by author)

41. Kyal Legend

Kyal Legend has starred in Utopia Falls, Backstage, and The Next Step.

Kyal Legend was born on the 10th of October 1997 and that makes her 23 as in 2021. Photo: @yallegend (Modified by author)

40. Faithe Herman

The young Faithe acted in Shazam!, This Is Us, and Watchmen.

Faithe Herman was born on the 27th of December 2007 and she is 13 in 2021. Photo: @faitheherman (Modified by author)

39. Eden Duncan-Smith

Eden Duncan-Smith's credits include Meadowland and Annie.

Eden Duncan Smith was born on the 28th of October 1999, making her 21 years of age in 2021. Photo: @edenduncansmith (Modified by author)

38. Laila Drew

Laila Drew is best known for roles in Law & Order, FBI: Most Wanted, and Lily.

Laila Drew was born on the 12th of August 1999 and that makes her 21 in 2021. Photo: @lailaericadrew (Modified by author)

37. Eris Baker

Eris Baker's profile includes This Is Us and Drunk History.

Eris Baker was born on the 4th of August 2005 and that makes her 15 at the time of writing this. Photo: @erinbaker (Modified by author)

36. Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis starred in Black-ish, Trolls, and Annie.

Quvenzhané Wallis was born on the 28th of August 2003, making her 17 years of age in 2021. Photo: @iamquvenzhane (Modified by author)

35. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey reached fame in Grown-ish and Last Holiday.

Chloe Bailey was born on the 1st of July 1998 and that makes her 22 years of age in 2021. Photo: @chloebailey (Modified by author)

34. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey acted in The Little Mermaid and Last Holiday.

Halle Bailey was born on the 27th of March 2000 and that makes her 21 in 2021. Photo: @hallebailey (Modified by author)

33. Jaylen Barron

Jaylen Barron made her name in Shameless and Twelve Forever.

Jaylen Barron was born on the 31st of August 1997 and that makes her 23 years of age in 2021. Photo: @jaylenbarron (Modified by author)

32. Priah Ferguson

Priah Ferguson's profile includes Stranger Things and Atlanta.

Priah Ferguson was born on the 1st of October 2006 and that makes her 14 years old in 2021. Photo: @priahferguson (Modified by author)

31. Lauryn McClain

Lauryn McClain acted in Haunt, Step Up: High Water, and Descendants.

Lauryn McClain was born on the 9th of January 1997 and that makes her 24 years old in 2021. Photo: @laurynmcclain (Modified by author)

30. Coco Jones

Coco Jones credits include Let It Shine, Good Luck Charlie, and Five Points.

Coco Jones was born on the 4th of January 1998 and that makes her 23 years old in 2021. Photo: @cocojones (Modified by author)

29. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson is known for DreamWorks Rescue Riders and Marvel Rising.

Skai Jackson was born on the 8th of April 2002 and that makes her 19 years of age in 2021. Photo: @skaijackson (Modified by author)

28. Riele Downs

Riele Downs credits: The Best Man Holiday, Henry Danger, and Kid Danger.

Riele Downs was born on the 8th of July 2001 and that makes her 19 years of age in 2021. Photo: @rieledowns (Modified by author)

27. Marsai Martin

Marsai is famous for Black-ish and DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders.

Marsai Martin was born on the 14th of August 2004 and that makes her 16 years of age in 2021. Photo: @marsaimartin (Modified by author)

26. Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi has acted in Grown-ish and Smallfoot.

Yara Shahidi was born on the 10th of February 2000 and that makes her 21 years of age in 2021. Photo: @yarashahidi (Modified by author)

25. Samantha Logan

Samantha Logan's profile includes 13 Reason Why and The Fosters.

Samantha Logan was born on the 27th of October 1996 and that makes her 24 years of age in 2021. Photo: @_samanthalogan (Modified by author)

24. Storm Reid

Storm Reid has acted in Euphoria and Don't Let Go.

Storm Reid was born on the 1st of July 2003 and that makes her 17 years of age in 2021. Photo: @stormreid (Modified by author)

23. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg is famous for the Hunger Games and The Eddy.

Amandla Stenberg was born on the 23rd of October 1998 and that makes her 22 years of age in 2021. Photo: @amandlastenberg (Modified by author)

22. China Anne McClain

China Anne McClain acted in ANT Farm and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

China Anne McClain was born on the 25th of August 1998 and that makes her 22 years of age in 2021. Photo: @chinamcclain (Modified by author)

21. Zendaya

Zendaya is known for Spiderman: Homecoming and KC Undercover.

Zendaya was born on the 1st of September 1996. making her 24 years of age at the time of writing this. Photo: (Modified by author)

20. Sierra Aylina McClain

Sierra McClain is famous for Mindhunter and Empire, upon many others.

Sierra Aylina McClain was born on the 16th of March 1994 and that makes her 27 years of age in 2021. Photo: @mynameissisi (Modified by author)

19. Paige Hurd

Paige Hurd's profile includes Everybody Hates Chris and Ghost.

Paige Hurd was born on the 20th of July 1992 and that makes her 28 years of age in 2021. Photo: @thugginn (Modified by author)

18. Parker McKenna Posey

Parker Posey has acted in 90 Minutes of the Fever and A House Divided.

Parker McKenna Posey was born on the 18th of August 1995 and that makes her 25 years of age in 2021. Photo: @parkermckennaaa (Modified by author)

17. Gabby Soleil

Gabby Soleil is famous for Cold Case, ER, and Johnson Family Vacation.

Gabby Soleil was born on the 25th of May 1995 and that makes her 26 years of age in 2021. Photo: #gabbysoleil (Modified by author)

16. Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa has acted in The Latest Buzz, and My Babysitter's a Vampire.

Vanessa Morgan was born on the 23rd of March 1992 and that makes her 29 years of age in 2021. Photo: @vanessamorgan (Modified by author)

15. Sydney Park

Sydney Park is known for Pretty Little Liars and The Walking Dead.

Sydney Park was born on the 31st of October 1997 and that makes her 23 years of age in 2021. Photo: @heysydneypark (Modified by author)

14. Jasmine Richards

Jasmine Richards has acted in Camp Rock and Picture Day.

Jasmine Richards was born on the 28th of June 1990 and that makes her 30 years of age in 2021. Photo: @jasminerichards (Modified by author)

13. Imani Hakim

Imani Hakim reached fame in Mythic Quest and the Gabby Douglas Story.

Imani Hakim was born on the 12th of August 1993 and that makes her 27 years of age in 2021. Photo: @imanihakim (Modified by author)

12. Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright starred in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.

Letitia Wright was born on the 31st of October 1993 and that makes her 27 years of age in 2021. Photo: @letitia_wright_shuri_ (Modified by author)

11. Zolee Griggs

The young actress Zolee can be seen in Bride Wars and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Zolee Griggs was born on the 30th of July 1997 and that makes her 24 years of age in 2021. Photo: @zolee.griggs (Modified by author)

10. Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass has acted in Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. She is also set to star in Avatar 4.

Bailey Bass age is not known but she is between 13 and 16 years old in 2021. Photo: @baileybass (Modified by author)

9. Gracie Marie Bradley

Gracie Bradley reached fame in Beauty, Grown-ish, and NCIS.

Gracie Marie Bradley was born in 1996 and that makes her 25 years of age in 2021. Photo: @graciemariebradley (Modified by author)

8. Jessica Jarrell

Jessica Jarrell's profile includes The Back Up Plan and School Gyrls.

Jessica Jarrell was born on the 1st of January 1995 and that makes her 26 years of age in 2021. Photo: @jessicajarrell (Modified by author)

7. Destiny Edmond

Destiny Edmond can be seen in ER and Woman Thou Art Loosed.

Destiny Edmond was born on the 20th of December 1990 and that makes her 30 years of age in 2021. Photo: @destinyedmond (Modified by author)

6. Rhyon Nicole Brown

Rhyon Brown has starred in Empire, Surviving Compton, and Unseen.

Rhyon Brown was born on the 6th of October 1992 and that makes her 28 years of age in 2021. Photo: @rhyonbrown (Modified by author)

5. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is known for Hustlers, Pimp, and Berlin Station.

Keke Palmer was born on the 26th of August 1993 and that makes her 27 years of age in 2021. Photo: @kekepalmer93 (Modified by author)

4. Zazie Beets

Zazie Beets has starred in Atlanta, Deadpool 2, and Joker.

Zazie Beets was born on the 25th of May 1991 and that makes her 30 years of age in 2021. Photo: @zaziebeets (Modified by author)

3. Zora Howard

Zora Howard is known for Premature, Quietly, and Gun Hill Road.

Zora Howard was born on the 23rd of January 1991 and that makes her 30 years of age in 2021. Photo: @lyricalfaithpoetry (Modified by author)

2. Demi Singleton

Demi Singleton's profile includes Godfather of Harlem and Goldie.

Demi Singleton was born on the 27th of February 2007 and that makes her 14 years of age in 2021. Photo: @demisingleton (Modified by author)

1. Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter, Willow is famous for I Am Legend and Madagascar 2.

Willow Smith was born on the 31st of October 2000 and that makes her 20 years of age in 2021. Photo: @willowsmith (Modified by author)

The wealthiest black actresses under 30 have earned more money before the age of 30 than the majority of people will collect in their lifetime. Some of these single black actresses have been successful since they were 18 years old, while others have only lately become wealthy. While you read about it, these black actresses in their 30s are out there garnering fame and racking up riches.

