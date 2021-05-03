Who is Thuso Mbedu? Age, net worth, education, child, husband

Thuso Mbedu is a South African actress who gained international recognition for portraying Winnie in the South African television drama series Is'Thunzi. She has appeared in films and TV series such as The Woman King, The Underground Railroad and Shuga.

Thuso Mbedu has one win and three nominations to her name. What is next for this young go-getter? Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu Date of birth 8 July 1991 Age 31 years (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′4″ (163 cm) Weight 125 lb (57 kg) Body measurements 32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Pelham Primary School, Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School University University of the Witwatersrand Profession Actress, producer Instagram @thuso.mbedu Facebook Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu's biography

Thuso Mbedu was born on Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu, in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. Her parents died while she was young, and her grandmother raised her. She has an older sister named Noma Mbedu.

How old is Thuso Mbedu?

As of May 2023, Thuso Mbedu's age is 31 years old. She was born on 8 July 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Thuso Mbedu's education

What did Thuso Mbedu study? She matriculated from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School. In 2013, she graduated with honours from the University of the Witwatersrand in Physical Theatre and Performing Arts. She also attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York in 2012, where she studied film and drama.

Career

She debuted her acting career in the Mzansi Magic drama series Is'thunzi, which premiered in 2016. Hard work pays off, and in 2017, as per Thuso Mbedu's IMDb, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the show.

She also played Kitso Medupe in the soap opera Scandal!, Nosisa in Isibaya, and Boni Khumalo in Saints and Sinners. In late 2014, she appeared in the second season of the soapie Isibaya. Since her acting debut, she has appeared in several films and Tv series.

Thuso Mbedu's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of Thuso Mbedu's acting credits.

Year TV series/Film Role 2022 The Woman King Nawi 2021 The Underground Railroad Cora 2017–2019 Shuga Ipeleng 2018 Side Dish Phiwe 2018 JJC: Johnny Just Come Fifi 2018 Liberty Rosie 2016–2017 Is'Thunzi Winnie 2017 Lokoza 2015 Scandal! Kitso 2014 Isibaya Nosisa

Awards

Some of the awards she has won include:

2018: South African Film and Television Awards

2021: Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

2021: Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

2022: Independent Spirit Awards

What is Thuso Mbedu's net worth?

She earns her worth from acting in blockbuster films, series, and modelling. Her net worth is guesstimated to be around $5 million. Thuso Mbedu's salary is currently unknown.

Is Thuso Mbedu married?

The actress is in a relationship. However, it is not publically known who Thuso Mbedu's boyfriend is. She has a daughter, Zenny Zen, born on 5 November 2014. The father of her child does not seem to be in the picture either, and she keeps her love life personal.

How tall is Thuso Mbedu?

Thuso Mbedu's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and he weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 centimetres).

Where is Thuso Mbedu now?

She is a junior production coordinator, producer, and anchor at Joburgtoday.tv in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Her latest acting role was in the film The Woman King, a historical epic film inspired by the true events that took place in Africa in the 19th century. She starred along great actors like Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim. Mbedu has also appeared on the 2018 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

Thuso Mbedu is known for her exceptional acting skills and has been recognized with numerous accolades. She continues to make strides in her career and is considered one of the industry's most talented and promising actresses.

