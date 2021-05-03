Who is Thuso Mbedu? Age, net worth, education, child, husband
Thuso Mbedu is a South African actress who gained international recognition for portraying Winnie in the South African television drama series Is'Thunzi. She has appeared in films and TV series such as The Woman King, The Underground Railroad and Shuga.
Thuso Mbedu has one win and three nominations to her name. What is next for this young go-getter? Here is everything you need to know about her.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu
|Date of birth
|8 July 1991
|Age
|31 years (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5′4″ (163 cm)
|Weight
|125 lb (57 kg)
|Body measurements
|32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|1
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|1
|School
|Pelham Primary School, Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School
|University
|University of the Witwatersrand
|Profession
|Actress, producer
|@thuso.mbedu
|Thuso Mbedu
Thuso Mbedu's biography
Thuso Mbedu was born on Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu, in Pietermaritzburg, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa. Her parents died while she was young, and her grandmother raised her. She has an older sister named Noma Mbedu.
How old is Thuso Mbedu?
As of May 2023, Thuso Mbedu's age is 31 years old. She was born on 8 July 1991. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Thuso Mbedu's education
What did Thuso Mbedu study? She matriculated from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School. In 2013, she graduated with honours from the University of the Witwatersrand in Physical Theatre and Performing Arts. She also attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York in 2012, where she studied film and drama.
Career
She debuted her acting career in the Mzansi Magic drama series Is'thunzi, which premiered in 2016. Hard work pays off, and in 2017, as per Thuso Mbedu's IMDb, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the show.
She also played Kitso Medupe in the soap opera Scandal!, Nosisa in Isibaya, and Boni Khumalo in Saints and Sinners. In late 2014, she appeared in the second season of the soapie Isibaya. Since her acting debut, she has appeared in several films and Tv series.
Thuso Mbedu's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of Thuso Mbedu's acting credits.
|Year
|TV series/Film
|Role
|2022
|The Woman King
|Nawi
|2021
|The Underground Railroad
|Cora
|2017–2019
|Shuga
|Ipeleng
|2018
|Side Dish
|Phiwe
|2018
|JJC: Johnny Just Come
|Fifi
|2018
|Liberty
|Rosie
|2016–2017
|Is'Thunzi
|Winnie
|2017
|Lokoza
|2015
|Scandal!
|Kitso
|2014
|Isibaya
|Nosisa
Awards
Some of the awards she has won include:
- 2018: South African Film and Television Awards
- 2021: Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards
- 2021: Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards
- 2022: Independent Spirit Awards
What is Thuso Mbedu's net worth?
She earns her worth from acting in blockbuster films, series, and modelling. Her net worth is guesstimated to be around $5 million. Thuso Mbedu's salary is currently unknown.
Is Thuso Mbedu married?
The actress is in a relationship. However, it is not publically known who Thuso Mbedu's boyfriend is. She has a daughter, Zenny Zen, born on 5 November 2014. The father of her child does not seem to be in the picture either, and she keeps her love life personal.
How tall is Thuso Mbedu?
Thuso Mbedu's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres), and he weighs 125 pounds (57 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-25-36 inches (81-63-91 centimetres).
Where is Thuso Mbedu now?
She is a junior production coordinator, producer, and anchor at Joburgtoday.tv in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
Her latest acting role was in the film The Woman King, a historical epic film inspired by the true events that took place in Africa in the 19th century. She starred along great actors like Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim. Mbedu has also appeared on the 2018 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.
Thuso Mbedu is known for her exceptional acting skills and has been recognized with numerous accolades. She continues to make strides in her career and is considered one of the industry's most talented and promising actresses.
