All about Sthandile Nkosi and her life outside of The Queen

Sthandile Nkosi is a South African actress, model and social media personality best known for her starring role as Londiwe Jama on the final season of the Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen. Bringing to the show charisma and flair, she is quite the force to reckon with. Who is Sthandile when the cameras are not rolling?

Nkosi made her television debut with a cameo role in the MTV drama series Shuga 7: Down South. She later gained international recognition after featuring in the Netflix thriller series Dead Places, where she played Mary, a young maid. Below is a summary of Nkosi’s biography before we discuss more intriguing facts about her life.

Sthandile Nkosi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Sthandile Nkosi Nickname Sthandile Gender Female Date of birth 24 September 1993 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Soshanguve, Gauteng Province, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Alma mater Pro Arte Alphen Park High School, Tshwane University of Technology Height in feet 5’3.5’’ Height in centimetres 161 Weight in kilograms 53 Weight in pounds 117 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Actress, model and social media influencer Net worth R700,000 - R1.3 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Sthandile Nkosi?

Sthandile Nkosi (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 24 September 1993 in Soshanguve, Gauteng Province, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Regarding her education, Nkosi attended Valhalla Primary School in Centurion. She later studied Dramatic Arts at Pro Arte Alphen Park High School (2011).

The actress proceeded to Tshwane University of Technology, graduating with a Diploma and B-Tech Drama Degree in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Sthandile majored in Directing and Scriptwriting in her final year.

Sthandile Nkosi’s height

How tall is Sthandile Nkosi? The model stands 5 feet 3.5 inches (161 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Nkosi features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Sthandile Nkosi’s career

Nkosi starred as Koketso in Nnake, which aired on 15 August 2020. Her first significant role was the recurring character of Teaspoon in the Mzansi Magic soccer drama film Vula Vala in October of the same year.

In 2022, Sthandile bagged a role in the Leon Schuster comedy film Mr. Bones 3: Son of Bones. In April, she was cast as the title character in the drama series uMbali. The actress also starred in The Queen and The Brave Ones.

As a social media influencer, Nkosi has worked with high-end brands such as Coca-Cola and MTN.

How much is Sthandile Nkosi’s net worth?

Sthandile has an alleged net worth of R700,000 - R1.3 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career and brand endorsement deals.

Sthandile Nkosi’s profiles

The Soshanguve native is active on social media. She has 161k Instagram followers and 14.1k followers on Twitter. In addition, Nkosi has 4.6k Facebook followers as of 19 January 2024.

As a young actress, Sthandile Nkosi has raised her career ranks to become a South African entertainment industry household name. She is undoubtedly a figure to watch out for.

