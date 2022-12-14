Mario Murillo is a prominent American journalist who rose from poverty and fought tooth and nail to become a highly successful journalist, writer and religious teacher. He has taken his passion and turned it into a career, as well as a way in which he can help others. Here we discuss everything we know about him, including Mario Murillo's net worth and personal life.

Although he may not be a household name, he is well-known and loved by those who keenly follow his teachings. Here is a summary of what we know about him before we deep dive into his full biography.

Profile summary and bio

Despite his ever-growing fanbase, there is still not much we know about the evangelist blogger and speaker. He has disclosed his lifestyle growing up, stating that he grew up in poverty within the San Francisco area before achieving success. Here is what else we know about him.

Mario Murillo’s age

He has never disclosed his birthdate or age, and there are no online reports estimating his age either.

Where does Mario Murillo live?

Although he was born in New York City, he is a San Francisco, California native and spent most of his life within the area.

Is Mario Murillo married?

Mario Murillo’s wife is Mechelle Murillo, but there is no other information about the duo's marriage, including when they met or got married.

Mario Murillo’s son

He has a son named Michael and a daughter named Lydia.

Mario Murillo's career

Mario Murillo’s books and religious gatherings are considered his bread and butter, which has helped him reach major commercial success within the religious community. If you are curious about any of Mario Murillo’s events, you can have a look at his website which details his events calendar.

Mario Murillo’s education

He attended a local school where he lived, but that has been undisclosed.

How much is Mario Murillo worth?

The most reported net worth is estimated to be $1 million, but this has not been confirmed by the writer.

Mario Murillo’s profiles

He has a Twitter account under @MarioMurilloMin, with 6,072 followers on the platform.

Mario Murillo is a true underdog story, going from rags to riches through his charisma, willingness to help others and passion for his job.

