The controversial musician Shebeshxt recently gifted his lookalike fan with a bottle of Hennessy

In the video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, the Ambulance hitmaker is seen giving the patron the alcohol

Many netizens were impressed and happy that this time around he didn't attempt to hit someone

Shebeshxt offers his fan a bottle of Hennessy.

The Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has made headlines again on social media, but this time, he did something very good.

Shebeshxt gives his lookalike a bottle of Hennessy

Thank goodness this time around he did a good thing. The controversial Ambulance rapper recently trended online after he bragged about how he paid R500 000 cash for his new car and provided proof of payment.

Earlier on, the news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of the star being seen giving his lookalike fan a bottle of Hennessy while he was performing on stage at an unknown event on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Shebeshxt give his lookalike Hennessey during performance."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video circulated on social media, many netizens reacted to the video, and others were very happy that at least this time around, he didn't assault anybody. See some of the responses below:

@Ltd_Pty_ shared:

"Atleast his not beating them up anymore."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"He lowkey is a good person, he just doesn’t like nonsense,we all don’t like being provoked!"

@prow_II replied:

"When he’s not moering people he’s actually good person."

@Fanito20107401 responded:

"Respect for acknowledging the brother."

@DonaldMakhasane mentioned:

"A whole man excited to see another man like this haibo."

@Ed_UberDriver replied:

"He's actually a nice person, he's just quick to give hands when provoked."

@villainguptas tweeted:

"At least he is a bad person who do good sometime. always moering is bad."

