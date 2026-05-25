South African TikToker Kayla posted a video on 23 May 2026, sharing the culture shocks she and her husband experienced while travelling through the Philippines. From unusual bathroom setups to joyful drivers and karaoke machines in the bush. Mzansi got a hilarious first-hand account of life in the island nation.

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Screenshots taken from one of Kayla's videos. Images: Kayla

Source: TikTok

The couple were not prepared for the bathroom situation in the Philippines at all. Public toilets there use a small water pressure gun instead of toilet paper. In touristy areas, toilet paper is available, but it cannot be flushed down the toilet.

A different kind of road rage

Bathroom culture was just the beginning of the surprises waiting for them. The bathroom layout also caught Kayla off guard, with shower heads and toilets sharing the same open space.

On the roads, she described the traffic as something that had to be seen to be believed. Cars, scooters, jeepneys and tuk-tuks all share the roads without traffic lights in most areas. The rule of thumb, she explained, is whoever pushes forward first gets to go.

What threw her most was that hooting there carries no anger behind it at all. Drivers hoot to greet each other, to signal their presence, and just to say hello. Back in South Africa, a hoot is practically a declaration of war.

The last surprise she covered was karaoke, which she said is truly everywhere in the Philippines. She and her husband encountered karaoke machines even in remote rural areas where people cook over open fires. Filipino people, she said, sing and dance without any hesitation, and she found that genuinely refreshing.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News