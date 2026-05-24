Former couple Phumeza and Mnqobi Mdabe's legal battle has reportedly hit a fever pitch following the news of their divorce

Reports suggest that the pair have locked horns in a maintenance battle as Phumeza demands nearly R100,000, with Mnqobi allegedly opposing the hefty application

News of the pair's latest courtroom showdown left social media users completely torn. Many couldn't help but compare their once-admired, fairytale love story with the messy divorce battle playing out in the public eye today

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Phumeza and Mnqobi Mdabe's court battle has everyone talking. Images: phumezamdabe, shoba_warrior

Source: Instagram

Phumeza and Mnqobi Mdabe are back in the headlines as their messy divorce battle reportedly heats up in the Johannesburg High Court.

The latest drama centres around Phumeza’s application for R65,000 in spousal maintenance and an additional R22,000 in child support for their two children, equating to R87,000 in maintenance. Buzz Life News reports that Mnqobi turned down the application, claiming he was broke.

According to court papers, the music producer claimed he is currently unemployed and has been relying heavily on handouts from close associates to survive. In previous reports, Mnqobi even alleged that global superstar DJ Black Coffee, who is his close friend and collaborator, had been keeping the family afloat by helping them secure a R3.5 million property, buying two luxury vehicles, and funding aviation studies for their eldest child, Khumo.

In the past, Black Coffee was also credited for supporting the couple's son, Ntsika, by mentoring him and opening doors for him to pursue an international career as a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Phumeza challenged Mnqobi Mdabe's claims that he can't afford her maintenance demands because he's broke. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Responding to the claims that her former love was down and out, Phumeza allegedly was not buying Mnqobi's story. The Amandoned host fiercely challenged her estranged husband's claims, insisting that Mnqobi is still bringing in major coins through his entertainment career and various business ventures, including professional gigs tied directly to Black Coffee’s international touring operations.

To back up her claims, Phumeza allegedly slapped the court with documents showing that Mnqobi’s companies raked in close to R2 million in revenue between May and September 2025.

According to court files, bank statements and proof of monthly payments show that the musician has a massive income, with past monthly transfers topping R300,000.

This comes months after it was revealed that the couple were ending their marriage after 11 years, following claims of infidelity. As their legal battle continues, social media is all ears to see whether the pair will manage to find common ground.

Social media weighs in on Phumeza and Mnqobi Mdabe's divorce

Online users were shattered by how things had turned out for the couple that many people looked up to in the industry. Read some of the comments below.

SisMbali__ said:

"This is just sad. I hate when families split."

leeraneito wrote:

"This is so sad after everything they've endured through the years."

Zamagebe_21175 added:

"It’s very sad how people who once loved each other can fight so much during a divorce."

Mzansi debated over Phumeza and Mnqobi Mdabe's court battle. Images: shoba_warrior, phumezamdabe

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others claimed that in being close friends with Black Coffee, it was only a matter of time before Mnqobi Mdabe turned on his wife.

Black Coffee was famously married to actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mhlotshwa, with their divorce riddled with infidelity allegations. The DJ was accused of having affairs and fathering children outside of his marriage.

ncobyle said:

"Oh, he’s moving like his grootman Black Coffee. And you know what they say about birds of a feather."

mandymatsinhe added:

"It was only a matter of time. He's just like that other one, they're practically twins."

ZeeRight was spicy:

"I just know he’s gonna pop up with a racially ambiguous 25-year-old Instagram model."

Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's closeness sparks frenzy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the latest photos of exes Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza.

The pair were snapped at an event celebrating their son, and fans speculated that they would soon get back together.

Source: Briefly News