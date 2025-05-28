Enhle Mbali revealed that DJ Black Coffee's infidelity, including fathering two children outside their marriage, was the main reason she left him in 2019

Marriage breakdown details were shared in a video on X, where Enhle emphasised she never cheated and left to protect herself and their two sons

Public reaction on social media was mixed, with some urging her to move on and others applauding her courage to speak out and leave a disrespectful relationship

Enhle Mbali is unpacking her failed marriage to DJ Black Coffee. The actress recently revealed that the international DJ's infidelity was the main reason their marriage broke down.

Enhle Mbali has opened up about DJ Black Coffee's infidelity.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali on why her marriage failed

Award-winning South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is sharing details about her failed marriage to DJ Black Coffee. The fashion designer said she made the difficult decision to leave her marriage in 2019, when the DJ had two children out of wedlock.

Speaking in a video shared on X (Twitter), by @ThisIsColbert, Enhle, who shares two sons, Anesu and Asante, with the Grammy Award-winning star, also shared that she never cheated on DJ Black Coffee while they were still married. She said:

"I never cheated in my marriage, not once, till the day I decided to leave, because I could no longer take the punishment to myself. It is multi-layered, but my non-negotiable was children in a marriage. Once there were two children, by two different women, I said: "You don't love me. In fact, you are going to kill me, but I have two kids, so I'm going to run". I did it, and a lot was said while I was leaving."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Enhle Mbali's revelation

Enhle Mbali's interview divided social media users. Some fans said she needs to stop talking about her failed marriage and move on, while others pointed out that her ex-husband, DJ Black Coffee, also spoke about the marriage about a month ago.

Some fans applauded the actress for gathering the courage to leave after being disrespected.

@Zulu_Loveletter said:

"She seriously still can’t be talking about this man, so many years later? Doesn’t she come from another marriage?"

@Sthamber commented:

"There is nothing more degrading than being cheated on by a partner in marriage. There is no going back. That is a deal breaker. Sadly, some remain and play toxic revenge games."

@Oracle5152 wrote:

"She’s still talking about him after admitting to an affair with a married man and allegedly wanting to be a second wife."

@Calidonny added:

"When will this Black Coffee vs Enhle end? How many more years will it take for their story to move on kante are they the only people divorced?"

@majoyana31 wrote:

"Yhoooo‼️uyafeba uBlack Coffee bafethu‼️He will never change 😂"

@g4swater added:

"To think of it, Enhle protected this man's dirty laundry because imagine if she had to go to a proper podcast and spoke about everything, then you'll see how evil Coffee was to her."

Fans react to Enhle Mbali's interview about her marriage and divorce.

Source: Instagram

Ciza talks about his parents' divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu's son Ciza is talking about life after his parents' explosive divorce in June 2019. The musician admitted that life was not easy after his parents parted ways.

Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza's divorce was easily one of the biggest stories in the South African entertainment industry in 2019. The popular singer dropped the bombshell about her divorce from TK Nciza in an Instagram post. She said they had amicably decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage.

