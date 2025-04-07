DJ Black Coffee reflected on his marriage and what contributed to his divorce from Enhle Mbali

He mentioned that he approached his own marriage because of his parents' failed marriage

Netizens expressed mixed reactions with some applauding Black Coffee for discussing a sensitive topic and taking accountability

Internationally acclaimed producer and DJ Black Coffee has opened up on why his marriage with actress Enhle Mbali failed. Enhle Mbali filed for divorce in 2019, citing infidelity.

Black Coffee discusses his failed marriage

DJ Black Coffee has remained tight-lipped about the divorce much to the disappointment of fans who wanted to hear his side of the story. In a video shared by social media user @MkwanaziTK on X, DJ Black Coffee discussed why his marriage failed in a candid interview with renowned media personality, Thabo “T” Mokwele.

In the video, DJ Black Coffee reflected how his parents’ failed marriage shaped the husband he wanted to be.

“For me I think I modelled marriage my own way. Alone. Because of my upbringing and my parents failing in marriage and then me not being raised by both of them I created my own world where I’m like, ‘When I get a chance to do this thing, I’m gonna do it this way.’ So much that you wanna lead in everything. You wanna cover everything. You wanna be the driver of this thing so much that you forget that there’s someone next to you who holds the map. There’s a driver and there’s a navigator and both of you are important,” he explained.

He explained that his love died when his grand gestures weren’t received how he'd imaged they would.

“Every time I would make a move that I thought was big for us and it wasn’t received like that, a part of me was dying," Black Coffee added.

He gave an example of one incident when he bought Enhle Mbali a luxury car and instead of tears of joy, she reacted with a lukewarm thank you.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Black Coffee's revelation

In the comments, netizens applauded Black Coffee for finally opening up about his failed marriage and taking accountability for his role. Others felt that he was using his childhood as an excuse.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LutendoMagoro said:

“It’s important for partners to understand each other’s love language. He bought her a gift but was it what she wanted? Perhaps she just wanted time with her husband and to be told she is loved and appreciated. I’m glad that he takes accountability for his role. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

@mbdwenpr complimented:

“He is now maturing. He is 100% correct and with this understanding, he will not fail should he try again with another person.”

@BrotherWisey argued:

“Naaah money and fame made his marriage to fail, he must stop blaming his parents. Imagine you fail at something and then say “yah it’s because my father also failed” 💀”

Black Coffee opens up about moving on

